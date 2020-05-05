Times Music's Jana Gana Mana is an attempt to unite the nation during the crisis

The Jana Gana Mana, which is our national anthem, is a melody that makes every Indian proud by honoring the rich values ​​and diversity of our country. Times Music comes out with an emotional performance of the National Anthem performed by Isheeta Ganguly. What makes this version even more special is the fact that it features a forceful recitation of & # 39; Where the mind is fearless & # 39; by renowned author, former UN member and current Shashi Tharoor.

The video was conceptualized by a 12-year-old student, Adarsh ​​Das, and features aerial shots of a deserted Mumbai during the shutdown. Speaking about the video, Isheeta Ganguly said: “India as the world has been thrown into an unprecedented crisis. Our National Anthem celebrates every region and India in this country and abroad, regardless of caste, creed, or color. As a beacon of hope for all, we ask the city and the country to join us in this movement of resilience and solidarity through our deep love and connection to this hymn. Dr. Tharoor's recitation, spoken as if Tagore's words were his own, adds tremendous breadth to the canvas of the hymn. "

Jana Gana Mana is an exclusive release from Times Music and is available only on the Times Music YouTube channel. It is also available on all streaming platforms so you can listen.

