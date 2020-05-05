Tiger King's Leslie Jordan and Rein John Reinke join 'Barbie and Kendra Save the Tiger King' – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: the Tiger king the blows keep coming. The most recent project that connected Netflix stranger than fiction novels is the comedy Full Moon Features Barbie and Kendra save the tiger king which will include an appearance by John Reinke, the zookeeper and Joe Exotic's right-hand man, as well as Will and grace Student Leslie Jordan who has provided us with uplifting and irreverent content, stories and words of wisdom on Instagram during the pandemic. The film opens exclusively on the channel and the Full Moon Features app on May 15.

The campy film was filmed during closure and was filmed using creative pandemic parameters. The film follows incumbent Barbie (Cody Renee Cameron) and Kendra (Robin Sydney) after they narrowly escape the contagious zombie catastrophe of Corona. Navigating through social estrangement and boredom, they are hooked on a television show about a man and his tigers on a nature channel. As a result, the two ladies hatch the perfect plan to save the Tiger King. From Los Angeles living rooms to the wilds of Africa, Barbie and Kendra embark on a flattened journey to free Joe.

"Two important things have surprised us this year: the global effect of the pandemic and the surprising success of Tiger King," said Full Moon director and CEO Charles Band. "Full Moon is the studio that never sleeps and therefore, in response to these two culturally significant events, we have created our own crazy commentary on our times. Bringing John and Leslie to join us in playing with us and helping bring this ambitious project to life is both an emotion and an honor, and we hope that all of our fans will discover what we came up with. "

In the exclusive clip below, you'll see Reinke on a Zoom call with the titular heroes. Jordan appears in the film as "Lil Joe Exotic" in the adventure that follows the boy after a plane crash leaves him stranded in the Amazon jungle. The satirical character is inspired by the real world Joe Exotic of Tiger king and he is forced to fend off dangerous wild animals, ruthless poachers, and an angry and competitive native boy when he realizes that Lil Joe has been chosen by the great Tiger God to become the heir to the throne of the Tiger King.

The movie casts vibes from movie B with list A talent. Barbie and Kendra save the tiger king includes re-dubbed images from dark movies, along with new images and existing news. As an added bonus, check out exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Jordan lending his voice talents to the film.