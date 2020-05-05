Tiger King: John Finlay stars in animal print emergency preparedness kit announcement

Tiger king Star John Finlay has lent his voice to a new ad campaign for a tiger-designed emergency kit.

Finlay, who was married to titular "tiger king" Joe Exotic during the filming of the docuseries, has provided the voiceover for an announcement by emergency preparedness company Judy.

The brand has launched a "Tiger Safe" kit with first aid supplies, safety tools, emergency food and water supplies, all in a stylish tiger print.





“At Judy, we believe that emergency preparedness is so important that we will do everything we can to get your attention. Even this, " Finlay says.

With Finlay describing the kit as having "new exotic stripes," the ad jokingly adds, "Tigers not included."

"Do it quickly, because while your novelty will definitely fade away, being ready for the unexpected will never do it," he concludes.

The limited edition kit costs (£ 200) $ 250, with all proceeds going to the United States Food Fund.

Tiger king It was an overnight sensation for Netflix, with the documentary's subjects quickly becoming stars and Nicolas Cage ready to play exotic in a new television series.