Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict celebrate big milestone with Lovey-Dovey pool photo

Tia Mowry celebrates a total of 20 years with her husband, Cory Hardrict. The couple also celebrated 12 years of marital happiness that has produced two beautiful children.

Tia shared a loving pool image for the significant landmark that was taken by her son, Cree. Tia wrote a heartfelt note to show all the love and appreciation she feels for her spouse in the world.

The actress wrote: "#cree wanted to take a picture of #mommy and #daddy 💕 # married #love # 20 years old."

He also shared a photo of the wedding and explained the following: "My love, it has been a blessing to grow old with you! This is a photo of our wedding on April 20, 2008 at the #FourSeasons in #santamonica 💕Together we had # dreams for the other. I thank you for # nurturing my goals and ambitions. Thank you for allowing me to elevate you with your dreams. Thank you for loving my flaws. Thank you for giving me, my two beautiful children. Thank you for allowing me to be ME. I love you @coryhardrict My forever #love . 💕 "

One fan said the following: "Is that a man with a bow tie on the head? OlLol! He cowered over the fears, and now I think he has 'in-between' styles. @Tiamowry would probably love to cut it!

Another sponsor shared: “You also love it seems so special that you two have the perfect love and perfect to show married people how to stay in love Straight Outta Mississippi. So hard to find that true love! I'm glad you did!

This follower said, “We think we have skills! The whole situation is a beautiful moment 👌🏾❤ I need a good woman. I can do this with love, guys! This makes me smile! Goals, goals, goals! 😍👌🏽🙌🏾. ”

A fourth follower revealed: “How wonderful! Congratulations!!! My husband and I are getting married five years this October and together seven years next month! God is so good !! "

This follower chimed in: “Awww, I love the way you love him. You two are really objective. Patiently waiting for God to bless me with a relationship, friendship and marriage like you. What a bless. Happy anniversary wishes you both infinite happiness. ❤️ So beautiful! You are an inspiration to my family and to me. I send you a lot of love. ❤️ "

