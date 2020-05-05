Three family members face murder charges in the shooting death of a Dollar family security guard who told a client to put on a face mask

TSR Prayers Up: Three family members in Michigan now face a murder charge after the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard who asked a client to put on a face mask as ordered by the state, according to CNN.

Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old father and husband, died at a Flint hospital after being shot in the head on Friday, Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said.

Munerlyn had a verbal argument with Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45, after telling Teague's daughter that she needed a face mask, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office. Surveillance video confirms the incident, authorities said.

After Munerlyn told Teague to leave the store and asked the cashier not to serve her, two men, identified as Teague's husband and son, returned to the store to confront Munerlyn, which ended in a deadly shot by the security guard, according to authorities.

The images show that immediately after the initial altercation with Sharmel Teague, she left in an SUV, but the vehicle returned about 20 minutes later with Teague's husband Larry Teague, 44, and their son, Ramonyear Travon Bishop, 23 years old, inside.

Larry Teague and Bishop entered the store when Larry allegedly yelled at Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. Bishop later allegedly shot Munerlyn, according to authorities.

"By all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job to uphold the Governor's Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers," Leyton said in a statement.

"This makes no sense. On a mask. About a mask? Munerlyn's cousin Tina James told CNN affiliate WJRT. “This is not the way to do things right now. We need to unite. "

Larry, Sharmel and Bishop have been charged with first-degree murder, along with other charges, the Genesee County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Police are searching for Larry Teague and Bishop, the prosecutor's office said. Sharmel Teague is in custody and awaits trial on his charges.

In addition to the murder charge, Bishop also faces serious firearm charges and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the prosecutor's office.

Larry Teague also faces two felony-related firearms charges, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of violating the governor's executive order, the prosecutor's office said .

Sharmel Teague also faces a firearm charge, according to the statement.

Randy Guiler, vice president of investor relations for Family Dollar, said the company is "aware of the tragic incident."

"We will continue to cooperate fully with local authorities in their investigation," Guiler said in a statement to CNN. “As always, we are committed to ensuring a safe environment for our associates and clients. Out of respect for the family's privacy, we are not commenting further at this time. "

