This woman who used to work at Disneyland exposed what celebrities are like IRL and a couple of celebrities called her

He met great celebrities like Will Ferrell, Demi Lovato, Mariah Carey, and many more.
TikTok user @ coliepolieolie21 recently made a two-part video series explaining how celebrities acted when he found them while working at Disneyland:
Here's what he had to say about the celebrities he met:
"Will Ferrell was the first celebrity I met on my first shift at Disneyland when I worked at the Haunted Mansion, and he is very good. A very nice man."
"Jason Derulo doesn't know the lyrics to the Christmas songs and had to write the lyrics on his hand. It was kind of embarrassing."
"(I didn't know) the entire cast of Good luck CharlieBut this lady (Leigh-Allyn Baker, who played Amy Duncan) and this boy (Bradley Steven Perry, who played Gabe Duncan). This boy was a little jerk. I did not like at all ".
"You can confirm that Mark Wahlberg is as handsome in person as in the photos and also a very nice man."
"Nicolas Cage is creepy. He looks like a vampire. He seems to glow in the dark and it was kind of weird."
"And these people (Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon) are horrible. I had to deal with both of them separately. She is an absolute diva and he is an absolute diva and I hope that no member of the cast will have to deal with these monsters ever again." "
She goes into more detail about Mariah and Nick in this video:
Now let's move on to your second video:
Jason Earles: "No kidding, I thought he was a teenager and I was a little embarrassed when I found out it was him. He was actually a really nice guy."
Mary J. Blige: "Talented. Brilliant. Amazing. Spectacular. Queen. She was the kindest person and sings live."
Demi Lovato: "I know I'm making her dirty, but it's Poot. I mean, I have to include Poot. No kidding, Demi Lovato is also very kind. She was also a great live singer. I loved her."
Ross Lynch: "I was just out of Teen Beach Movie when he walked into the park and, uh, he was loving all the attention. It was everywhere! And he was very upset. Sorry."
Kobe Bryant: "Last but not least, Kobe. He was so sweet and his family so sweet. They were beautiful and I'm really sad that he's gone."
And since his videos have exploded, generating more than 5 million combined views, it's not surprising that one of the celebrities he spoke of saw his video. Here is Bradley Steven Perry's awkward response to watching the video about him:
In his legend, he refers to Jason Dolley, who played PJ Duncan in Good luck Charlie.
But wait! There's more, because Leigh-Allyn Baker saw Bradley's post and also said the following:
OOPSIE I would suggest approaching the Good luck Charlie fam to clean the air in this !!! You can visit @ coliepolieolie21's TikTok page to see more videos about her ~ celebrity encounters ~ from Disneyland.
