This is the most dangerous place in a supermarket during the coronavirus pandemic – BGR

Grocery stores have been one of the few public places that remained open during the coronavirus pandemic.

As blockade and shelter-in-place orders begin to end in the US. And as the pandemic enters a new phase here, it's safe to say that shoppers will visit supermarkets and supermarkets in even greater quantities soon.

Even with social distancing guidelines and other coronavirus-related security measures, there is one place above all others within the store that should be considered the most dangerous for workers and guests.

Every time I took a trip to the grocery store since the coronavirus pandemic started, I put on a mask, became aware of touching as little as possible, and tried to socially distance myself from other shoppers according to guidelines from health officials. . However, it turns out that the most dangerous place in grocery stores and supermarkets could be the place where some of you least expect it: the cash register.

This is why. Take a retailer like Walmart, which has implemented coronavirus-related security measures in its stores that include providing masks for workers and setting up plexiglass barriers to protect cashiers. But stop and think about the ATMs for a moment: they are standing, for the entirety of their shift, at a distance of about an arm from customers, which is much closer to the six-foot distance recommended by the Centers for Control and the Disease of EE. Prevention. Additionally, every item they scan and pack has been grabbed and touched by customers and possibly other store employees, some of whom may have the virus.

As a reminder, the CDC has said that you can contract the coronavirus after touching a surface that has traces of the virus. "The ATM location remains the most dangerous as each customer passes through this area and remains there for a time as groceries move across the counter, ”said Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Riverside. CNN.

According to Brian Brown-Cashdollar, Program director at the Western New York Occupational Safety and Health Council, the people most at risk of contracting the coronavirus are those workers who have the most direct contact with the public. Cashiers, of course, fall directly into that category.

Still, large retailers like Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods, among others, are taking many precautions. Those include signs in pay lanes that direct people to where to stand to be properly separated, in addition to installing sneeze guards on pay lines. An additional protection that more companies need to implement is contactless payment, something that neither Walmart nor Kroger store closer to me.

Still, these protections only go so far. When you start making a checklist of all aspects of the in-store shopping experience today, problem areas regarding coronavirus accumulate quickly. Self-pay lines are a problem, for example, because clients often need assistance, so workers have to go to them and violate patterns of social distancing. A Target worker said CNN that guests will often try to talk to workers around the plexiglass barrier. And when store customers buy alcohol, they have to remove the mask to be able to compare their face to their license, if they even wear a mask, something that is casually applied across the country.

