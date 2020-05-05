"This is something we are all proud of,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

Cedric The Entertainer and Max Greenfield are back for the season finale of The neighborhood tonight from 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. In ‘Welcome To The Speed ​​Bump” and “Welcome To The Campaign” Dave is running for city council with Calvin's help against a guest starring Wayne Brady.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke to Cedric and Greenfield to discuss tonight's episode, quarantine, and possible side concerts.

MW: Hi Cedric, Max, how nice to talk to you two today! With everything happening now, How are the two?

CTE: I'm very good for the situation, after two months and quarantined home. I am eager to get out the world again but generally, good. Like most people do a lot more exercise, spend quality time with my children and my wife, so it's been good.

MG: Yes i am the same. reI definitely feel very lucky to be in a position where we obtain be at home. I don't have to go out. To whattlot of family time, but yes, it is what we are doing the best possible.

MW: There is any new activity that has occurred to you during quarantine?

MG: Sor many. I hope none of them stay [laughs]. We are passing the safe time.

CTE: ANDeah nothing crazy different for me. A a little bit more than the typical neighborhood walk so I meet a lot of new neighbors. Ppeople that normally we are all in our cars and we just pass each other. Jyou kind of like, ‘oh that's the person who lives in that house’, but now you have"Hey we are the Steinfelds"And you say,‘OK how are you guys and you dog? Oh look at it than yesiggy. ’Nnow you have a little more idea of the people living next to you. Their something interesting to meet them on these walks in the neighborhood.

MW: Spositive ome, that's always good to see. What on the cast? HI have done everything anything "together,quot;?

MG: Wand I made a great video call with everyone the other day, but we're always controlling ourselves. Text and phone. Sit seems the entire world is doing fine.

CTE: ANDeah, meI've been posing. I like, occasionally, just kind of a pose like a gate driver me can zoom in to see METERax and Tichina. meI'm going to pass, I won't even have food I'll just have the outfit and the hot bag where I can put stuff in there. Jdon't stand outside your house and say, ‘Hears Boys! ’ and they will say, ‘hey where’S my chicken wings’, and I am I like, ‘Sorry meI'm not real reoor reash reude.

MW: [Laughs] Wmaybe it's a side job for you. ANDyou already have the uniform.

CTE: Yes, exactly. I don't know why I didn't think about making money from it.. yesut I do it to go see people.

MW: northice, nice. ANDUNED two have a great relationship. TThe relationship between Dave and Calvin didn't start as well, but that has grown a lot as the show progresses.. Cand you talk about that relationship and how it has grown over the seasons?

MG: I think it has been a very good partnership between Cedric and me and the writers.. Ttrying to find a really smart balance of not keeping it totally controversial between the two. Alighting up they to really have moments where they come from together and we see their friendship. But also, at the same time don't let them get too close. I think in terms of Cedric and I in the set and what we have been able to establish has been really special, really organic. I can't speak for Cedric, but I really enjoyed my time working on this program. I think our relationship on the show is something I'm most proud of.

CTE: ANDeah right here for sure. I think all the intentions of what the show is about at fir treest place. Their really started to show thatyourself here in this second season. That & # 39;s the idea of kind of prejudice and ideas against someone because you don't know them.

In a second season we started to get to know each other a little, those idiosyncrasiesies, those little things that make a person tick and those things that tick long. meis in that thread is where you find is a great uniqueness bond and friendship. Tthat's what Dave and Calvin are StartIn g find throughout the season. OROf course, very funny.

TThese last two episodes are really a great example of that because Dave try to do something good and in the middle of doing something good, try to take it one level further and Calvin is just not with that. The try to run for City Hall, with his first time out, the hopes to win.

MW: I was goinging a ask for tonight, where we'll see a episode where Max, you character runs through the Town Hall and Cedric your character helps him. Cand you talk a little bit more about what we're going to do with it?

MG: ANDeah. Dave is outside the house and have a Near death experience where is it almost Run over by a car. HYou decide to make a request within the community to get a braking band put in. Hsucceeds and a sense of civic dutyand then he decides to run for the City Council. TThe incumbent right now is played by Wayne Brady, who is the city councilman at the time. Calvin reluctantly helps Dave prepare for an election race.

MW: FThe first thing that popped into my head when you said Wayne Brady was the CSample dellelle skit. Is that the Wayne Brady that we will see as your antagonist?

CTE: ANDeah he does a little both. the Up News Info version of where the nice guy is and he's kind of a bad boy where do you see this belowtone. The theater plays it's very good version of what a charming and loving politician would be with the people who support him.

Then wthenorth discover someone is challenging the; see this the evil Wayne Brady, the Chappelle Show Wayne Brady. We try to capture that. ORunfortunately, this is supposed to be a three shows arc. Wwe couldn't finish that last one that really round his character little more bbut we love what he was doing.

MW: As part of the electoral campaign you dress like reoor reashtrays and go to people houses and just put things in their mailboxes? meI know where this really is Clove me since?

MG: [Laughs] That was our end and we couldn't shoot him. That was the last episode.

MW: Journal. Hcleverly you do it next season sometime.

MG: We wait.

MW: La question for you two to beforand I let you go. Tonwards a double episode and a lot of people are having a hard time but television and The neighborhood gives people a chance to escape. What does it mean for each of you to be able to fill some of that void for people?

CTE: Whe think it's really cool. I am really excited that in the past few weeks people have really tuned into the show, watching each wmemek& # 39; is great. That leaves you know people are home with their families. WeI provide a great family form of entertainment. Their make people laugh and also grow and learn and look at their neighbors differently. I am really proud to be part of the show, andXcited that people loveing.

MG: This is something that we are all very proud of yesbefore all this happened is this has always been a family show. A show that you can get together every Monday night or whenever you want to see it and sit and watch it and have a nice experience with your whole family. Wif he is your brother, your sister or your children or whatever is, I think it's something we've always been proud of; especially at a time like this.

MW: Thank you both so much for today and all the best, stay safe!

MG: Thanks man, you too.

CTE: Take care, Matt.

