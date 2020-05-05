This is how Bollywood will work once the lock is lifted

The coronavirus outbreak has affected everyone's work life. It affects film industries around the world, including Bollywood. However, different ways are being planned to start filming and get movies back on track. According to a news portal, Siddharth Roy Kapur, led by the Producers Guild, has put together various security measures to shoot after the shutdown, including the cast and crew providing the result of his hyssop test before reporting on the set. There will be unit temperature checks every morning, the doctor and nurse will be present on set for an initial period.

The president of the West Indian Film Employees Federation, BN Tiwari, was also quoted as saying that filming will begin after July, with films like Maidaan by Boney Kapoor and Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Members of the Association of Film and TV Artists (CINTAA) and FWICE reportedly discussed the guidelines in a virtual meeting.

The new rules will include actors and actresses who make up and comb at home and report on set with only one staff member, producers will be asked to provide four masks per crew member for a 12 hour session and the hiring members over 60 to avoid for an initial period of three months. Well, we hope things get back on the right track soon.

