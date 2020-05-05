This father's reaction to his son's first home run is the best and purest form of baseball.

For all the problems plaguing baseball's most prominent league, and that was before the coronavirus pandemic, it's worth remembering that baseball, in its purest and simplest form, is unadulterated fun.

And while COVID-19 has deprived us of many of baseball's joys, that doesn't mean you can't find joy.

Case in point: This video, which captures a father pitching to his son and reacting in the best possible way when he hits a home run in center field.

There are so many things to love about this video, including the father's and son's late reaction to the diner, the epic jerk of the bat, the dad hooting and screaming all the time, the breast pump, the big hug and the father's saying. , "You did it!"

All the best things about baseball, in a 30-second clip.