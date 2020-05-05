This 2007 Kiosk photo is an archive of a sensational moment

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Image: AP

Let's take a quick look at yesterday's news, shall we? Specifically, this batch of celebrity magazines from Wednesday, October 24, 2007, which, for some horrible circumstance, was almost 13 years ago.

Celebrity news was a completely different business. Instagram had not been invented; There was no ecosystem for famous people to perform enchanting relatability. The influencers had years of rest, and keeping up with the Kardashians it was released only 10 days before. This website was only a few months old. It could well be a different media universe! I spy:

  • A baby Suri Cruise, who is now 14 years old.
  • "Angelina lies!" and a grim-looking Jennifer Aniston, instantly dating carbon as part of the Brangelina / supercouple era of tabloid culture
  • Half cap screaming over CELULITE!
  • pre-McConaissance Matthew McConaughey, who was between Launch failure and Fools Gold
  • Four separated britneys brunette
  • A little Julia Roberts

A suitable time capsule!

