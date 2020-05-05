There is still time to donate to North Texas by giving Tuesday now – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– As the hours pass, donations keep coming as northern Texans go to rescue local nonprofits that do a lot to serve others.

Typically a fall fundraiser, North Texas Giving Tuesday Now reflects the added urgency of the Covid-19 economic crisis.

"We can't wait until September," says Felicia Frazier, Chocolate Mint Foundation, a DeSoto food pantry. "If we wait until September, it will be another pandemic: more homeless people, more hungry people."

Whether it's food pantries, arts or other community treasures, Covid-19 has dealt a double whammy to nonprofits: canceling spring fundraising events and causing increased demand for services .

"We know that domestic violence calls are skyrocketing, child abuse cases … so it's overwhelming," says Kaitlin Guthrow with the Texas Community Foundation, a sponsor of the event. "And that is why we are asking people to come together and do one thing, whatever it is."

The North Texas Giving Tuesday Now website lists thousands of nonprofits that request community support, none perhaps more visible than those that now provide food.

“Do we serve four times more than we normally do in our mobile pantries, and in our partner agencies, which generally serve 200 families per week? now they are serving 2,000 a week, ”says Erica Yaeger, director of external affairs for the North Texas Food Bank.

Yaeger was thrilled when he emphasized that "no one deserves to be hungry … It's hard not to be when you're on the front line and you see miles and miles of cars lining up for a 25-pound box of food, and we find ourselves running out of that food, it's hard not to be touched by what's going on. "

Organizers emphasize that everyone can be part of the effort to support neighbors during this crisis.

"This is a day for everyone to step forward and be philanthropists," says Guthrow. "I am serious when I say that every gift matters, whether it is $ 1 or $ 5. I have given my two children very small budgets so that they can choose their favorite non-profit organizations and return them. And if you can't donate, See if you can donate some time … do something practically from home or promote your favorite cause. "

The effort runs until midnight.

