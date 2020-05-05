There is reportedly an active arrest warrant for DaBaby for allegedly hitting a driver in Las Vegas in November.

According to reports, TMZ reports that there is an active arrest warrant for DaBaby in #LasVegas stemming from a November incident in which he allegedly hit a driver.

Police sources said the incident began when the driver of a Mercedes Sprinter van received a call to pick up DaBaby and his crew in Las Vegas.

DaBaby and his friends allegedly attempted to shoot in the van and after a few stops of taking them around, the driver had to tell them not to smoke in his vehicle.

Authorities said DaBaby and his friends started cursing the driver and allegedly threatened him.

When they arrived at the Hard Rock Hotel, the driver told his passengers that it was time to pay, which is when DaBaby allegedly hit him on the back of the head and said, "You are not the boss."

Police sources told TMZ that one of the suspects allegedly said: "You are lucky that you are not in my city because you would have killed the mother cookie."

DaBaby and his crew took their bags and left, but not before someone allegedly said that "they would have left him (the driver) dead on the road."

According to reports, there is an active arrest warrant to bring DaBaby for misdemeanor assault.

