Theater chain Marcus moved into the last red room in COVID-19 hit – Up News Info

Marcus Corp, which owns the nation's fourth largest movie chain, as well as restaurants, hotels, and resorts, suffered losses in the last quarter, hit by theater closings and one-time charges.

A net loss of $ 19.3 million compared to a gain of $ 1.8 million the previous year. Revenue fell 6.2% to $ 159 million

The company cited nonrecurring expenses of $ 2.8 million for continued payroll for staff affected by theater closings and impairment charges of approximately $ 8.7 million.

"The first quarter got off to a very good start, with revenue and operating income increasing significantly through February 2020, benefiting from several new movies and holiday season movies," said Rolando Rodríguez, CEO of Marcus Theaters. "March started with a difficult comparison with last year's best film, Captain marvelAnd then, of course, everything changed when we were asked to close our theaters in mid-March. "

“Like many companies in the entertainment and hospitality industries, we face unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter. We had to make some very difficult decisions during the quarter, including the temporary closure of our movie theaters, restaurants, and bars, as well as the temporary closure of our hotels and resorts due to an increase in cancellations and a decrease in occupancy. We believe the actions we took were the right ones to help ensure the safety and well-being of our associates, customers, guests and communities, "said Gregory Marcus, CEO of parent company Marcus Corp.

The adjusted net loss per diluted common share attributable to Marcus was $ 0.29 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, above $ 0.13 in the first quarter of the prior year, eliminating the impact of some non-recurring closing costs of properties and charges. for impairment and certain non-recurring expenses related to acquisitions and reopens related to the tavern of the film, which Marcus acquired in February

Although numerous movies slated for release during the second quarter have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it's not exactly clear when theaters will reopen, there are still a significant number of movies currently slated to hit the box office during the second. half of the year the company hopes will attract a broad audience base, Rodriquez said, including Beginning, Mulan, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Wonder Woman 1984, The quiet place part II, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Halloween kills, Black widow, soul, No time to die, West side story, Coming 2 America, Dune, The Croods 2 and Top Gun: Maverick.

So looking ahead to next year, he said, the anticipated movie list for 2021 is expected to be very strong as it now includes several movies that were originally slated for 2020.