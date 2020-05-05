The West End of the UK will remain officially closed until June 28 – Up News Info

London's West End theaters will not reopen on May 31.

The Society of London Theater released an update on its website saying that date has now been revised beyond June 28, pending further delays due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“This does not mean that theaters will reopen on June 29; If additional cancellations are necessary, they will continue to be announced on an ongoing basis. Different theaters and productions are likely to reopen at different times, "the statement read. "The West End of London looks forward to welcoming the public back to theaters as soon as the performances can safely resume."

The organization said it would continue to consult with the UK government on an ongoing basis. The country is expected to announce the initial stages to facilitate its closure this week, but it is unlikely that live performance venues will be included until the later stages of that process.

Yesterday, British theater entrepreneur Cameron Mackintosh suggested that even the West End of Broadway would not reopen until 2021.