The US Marine Corps. USA You will receive removable networks in the most advanced motion technology – Defense Blog

In a press release Monday night, the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command said its engineers have transformed their Networks in Motion (NOTM) technology to be compatible with the recently unveiled Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). by the Marine Corps.

The statement noted that NOTM is a moving SATCOM-based communications center that can transmit and receive vital information across battle space in seconds, allowing infantry troops to fight at high speeds while maintaining critical command and control (C2).

Currently going through its second complete system evaluation (FSA), the NOTM team in NIWC Atlantic's Ground Systems Integration (LSI) division halved the size of the legacy NOTM cabinet while reducing weight and power. of the unit.

The new NOTM variant, called "SWaP,quot; (size, weight, and power), fits together with a large array of antennas and other components in the JLTV that significantly restrict space.

"The team replaced the hardware, reconfigured the designs, and converted most of the components to direct current," said Aaron Wirges, who served as the NIWC Atlantic NOTM project leader during development. "It was a great company, but the result has been extremely gratifying."

Although designed and intended for the JLTV, NOTM SWaP will also easily mount on the Humvee and MRAP ATV.

LSI Division Chief Pete Ward said the SWaP variant is modular, scalable, and fast to deploy. "But, perhaps most importantly, it is transferable," he added. "When a vehicle falls, the NOTM system will no longer be mounted on equipment with a deadline."

NOTM is a registration program for the Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) and an ongoing collaboration between NIWC Atlantic and NIWC Pacific. It is currently used on land, sea and air platforms. The SWaP variant will continue to be extensively evaluated before reaching the fleet.

Essentially a three vehicle system, NOTM comprises a Point of Presence (PoP) vehicle and two personnel vehicles. The PoP acts as a mobile mothership, its large SATCOM dome provides both personnel vehicles with moving C2 capabilities, over the horizon through multiple radio suites, three external network enclaves, and access to full-motion video, networking global, encrypted software and secure internet feeds.

"When commanders want to push troops forward, NOTM allows them to have 'eyes' while maintaining connectivity to networks that were traditionally located in tents, ships, or planes away from the fight," said Karl Eimers, NOTM engineer at NIWC. Atlantic.

The LSI division designed the original NOTM in 2012. It was developed in response to an urgent request from the Marine Corps by the US Central Command. USA To expand capacity to vehicles beyond MRAP, which had used a C2 mobile system called M2C2 since 2009.

Preparations for NOTM SWaP began in 2017, when the NOTM program office at MCSC received funding for the development of a downloadable variant that would fit JLTV.

The same year, however, the Department of Defense (DOD) released the directive to make all its networks Windows 10 compliant by the end of 2018, and LSI division engineers were immediately affected by compliance efforts.

"For many DOD systems, migration simply meant inserting a Windows 10 disk and updating your computer," said Wirges. "But because our legacy NOTMs didn't support Windows 10 security requirements, it meant gutting boxes, most of them in the field, and replacing about half of the components."

Last November, the NOTM team successfully completed its first FSA at the Naval Weapons Station in Charleston, testing the SWaP variant at Poseidon Park to test and validate its functionality through range controls, antenna shoreline analysis, and survival check.

"The FSA went through a very deep analysis of the system for a month," said Ryan Longshore, head of the Vehicle Technology Transition Team and chief engineer at LSI. “We drive more than 100 miles on all three vehicle platforms. In the end, it was very fruitful and well received by the Marine program office. "

Before being delayed in March by COVID-19, NIWC Atlantic was supporting a second, more independent NOTM SWaP FSA coordinated by the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity at Camp Pendleton, California, said Jonathan Pizarro, lead engineer on the Project. NIWC Atlantic NOTM who will redeploy to Camp Pendleton once FSA II resumes.

Following a successful FSA II at Camp Pendleton, a Physical Configuration Audit (PCA) will be the next on the horizon. PCA is an important milestone involving a top-down inventory, evaluation, and verification of all validated components against comprehensive documentation.

As NOTM's extensive capabilities continue to gain popularity among lower-ranking fighters, Navy leaders say NOTM SWaP will play a critical role in helping Marines carry out distributed maritime operations and other emerging components of the war. naval expeditionary.

"The importance of these efforts cannot be overstated," said NIWC Atlantic Executive Director Peter C. Reddy. "If Marines in a highly contested and restricted environment lose their vehicle, they must be able to transfer NOTM capability to others. That is why NOTM SWaP will undoubtedly be a force multiplier on the battlefield for many years to come. "

