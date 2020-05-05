The state jury did not meet until July 6 due to coronavirus concerns.

State juries will not be formed before July 6 due to safety and health issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"State courts will not summon anyone to meet for jury duty to begin anytime before July 6," according to an order from the Colorado Supreme Court.

Court President Nathan B. Coats issued earlier orders Tuesday banning the jury meeting due to COVID-19.

"Jury groups, at least in accordance with current practices, cannot yet meet in accordance with existing public health guidelines …," the order says.

"Until the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court issues a new order, state courts will continue to operate in an emergency," according to the updated order.

Several district courts are expected to "continue to make all reasonable efforts to facilitate the work of department employees from remote locations and minimize personal contact," the order states. "To that end, and with the understanding that some court proceedings may require personal appearance, wherever reasonably possible, court proceedings, regardless of their nature, should be continued remotely."

Certain judicial functions, those considered essential for the protection of public health, safety and well-being, cannot be completely suspended. These functions include: petitions for temporary civil protection orders and hearings for permanent protection orders; refuge hearings in dependency and neglect cases or other juvenile proceedings; and emergency mental health procedures.

However, the head judge may request an exemption from the jury ban to be consistent with local health guidelines and executive orders.