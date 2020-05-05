The star of the & # 39; Tiger King & # 39 ;, Joe Exotic, will seek the forgiveness of President Donald Trump

Instagram

The 'King Tiger' star reportedly: murder, mayhem and insanity ' is preparing to launch a campaign to ask the current president of the USA. USA Revoke your sentence.

Imprisoned "Tiger king"star Exotic Joe he is allegedly preparing to apply for the US leader. USA Donald trump voids your criminal conviction.

"Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"Follows the exploits of Joe Exotic, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma and was sentenced to 22 years in prison for conspiring to kill an animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations.

While the show turned out to be a massive success on Netflix, sources told TMZ Exotic that he is now preparing a case in favor of his release from prison, claiming that he was mistakenly convicted of the murder-for-hire plot.

The star's legal team wrapped a bus with an ad campaign, saying "President Trump, please forgive Joe Exotic" and "Team Tiger," and they reportedly plan to launch the big announcement in a few days.

Despite protesting his innocence, Joe repeatedly expressed that he wanted Baskin's death, and the alleged hitman, Allen glover, was the star witness in Joe's trial, because he is the only one who took money from Joe.

Glover said Joe gave him $ 3,000 to kill his rival, but Joe insists that the money was changed to get Allen out of the zoo.

The former zookeeper was also accused of killing tigers, but his lawyers believe it was done to tarnish his reputation and encourage the jury to convict him of ordering Carol to be beaten.

When asked about the Tiger King star case last month, April 2020, Trump told reporters: "I don't know anything about it. He's 22 for what, what did he do?"

The businessman-turned-politician continued to ask reporters if they "would recommend a pardon" and added: "I'm going to take a look."