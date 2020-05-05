The scariest symptom of the coronavirus could be more serious than we thought: BGR

Blood clotting is one of the most serious symptoms of the new coronavirus disease, as several reports and studies have said in recent weeks.

A report from Italy says doctors who autopsied COVID-19 victims noted a serious blood disorder that could cause respiratory side effects, including pneumonia.

Other doctors treating patients with COVID-19 have noted an increased risk of blood clotting that could lead to a stroke or heart attack.

Several reports have revealed in the past few weeks some strange symptoms of the new coronavirus. Doctors in several countries noted that some of the people admitted to hospitals on suspicion of a heart attack were actually infected with the virus. Others found that patients who appeared to have symptomatic symptoms pointing to neurological problems were also positive for COVID-19. We later learned that an increasing number of young adults came to the emergency room with signs of a stroke, and it turned out that these vascular incidents were caused by blood clotting due to the virus. Separately, researchers who studied coagulation in patients with COVID-19 found a new vascular disorder caused by the virus, which they called pulmonary intravascular coagulopathy (ICP). They reasoned that PIC is "focused primarily within the lungs,quot; and "undoubtedly contributes to the high levels of mortality seen in COVID-19 patients."

It turns out that blood clotting due to the new coronavirus could be much more serious than we thought, and some doctors in Italy believe that hematological symptoms are what cause lung complications.

Pneumonia may not be the primary pathology of COVID-19, say Italian doctors who have performed autopsies on patients who died of COVID-19 complications. Instead, it is the blood that has affected the most, the Italian newspaper Il Giornale reports.

Doctors from Milan and Bergamo hospitals. They have performed around 70 autopsies on patients with COVID-19. The two cities are an hour away. each other and both are in the northern region of Lombardy in Italy, which has been the epicenter of the disease in the country and Europe. The results seem to indicate that blood clotting is what can cause complications, including pneumonia.

The first victims of COVID-19 in the country may not have been correctly diagnosed, the report notes. The disease causes what is described as systemic vascular inflammation. The virus affects the circulation of the blood and this affects the function of the lungs. Ventilators, this report notes, could complicate matters rather than help critically ill patients.

As a result of these findings, COVID-19 therapy should include medications to fight inflammation, as well as anticoagulants that could prevent clotting and reduce the risk of stroke or heart attack.

It is important to note that there is no study to support any of these findings that Il Giornale It has transmitted. As with other unusual COVID-19 results, further investigation is required. However, what is clear is that these findings seem to echo recent reports from other regions of the world on the increased likelihood of blood clotting in patients with COVID-19.

