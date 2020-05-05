With today's announcement of a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has finally stopped trying to fix one of the most controversial and troublesome hardware designs in its history: the butterfly switch mechanism on your laptop keyboards. After five years of applying bandages to the butterfly keyboard, Apple has switched its entire line of laptops to the magic keyboard based on a scissor switch in the span of six months.

Changing the entire product line to a new keyboard within six months is impressive, but the decision to do so was finally too late. Apple stubbornly stuck with this keyboard layout for far too long, damaging its image and causing totally unnecessary costs and problems for its customers.

I'd say it's a good time, but I'm typing this on a MacBook Pro with a butterfly keyboard right now. If you are using a MacBook yourself, there is also a good chance that you are writing on one. So while the butterfly keyboard may have left the Apple store, it certainly has not left this world.

The era of the butterfly keyboard began with the 2015 12-inch MacBook. It was simply called the MacBook (with no "Air,quot; or "Pro,quot; switch), and it was advertised as a new type of laptop for Apple. It launched a new design language, complete with USB-C ports and that butterfly keyboard. For a short time, it seemed like Apple intended it to be the MacBook, but it was too small, underpowered, and expensive to be truly mainstream.

That MacBook was discontinued in July 2019, replaced by the revamped MacBook Air. But that little MacBook was truly influential: The keyboard mechanism was extended to the MacBook Pro and the first iterations of the redesigned MacBook Air. Apple clearly believed in it and thought its benefits outweighed its problems until relatively recently.

The main benefit of the butterfly keyboard was that it was slim, giving Apple more flexibility to use the extra space for more components or to make the entire laptop slimmer. It also meant that the keys were more "stable,quot; when you pressed, which gave you almost the same feeling when you pressed the corner of a key as the center. Notably, today's new 13-inch MacBook Pro is slightly heavier and thicker than the previous one.

But those benefits were overshadowed by the many flaws in the butterfly keyboard. Most importantly, the design was simply not reliable. The mechanism was so fragile that apparently any small piece of debris or sand could break a key, preventing it from working or causing it to type double letters. Adding insult to injury, building Apple's laptop meant replacing that single key wasn't a simple operation. It was required to take the laptop to an Apple repair center where the entire machine would have to be disassembled.

Casey Johnston was the first major tech journalist to call Apple on this topic in a serious and sustained manner, beginning with a 2017 article in Contour titled "The new MacBook keyboard is ruining my life." A March 2019 editorial by Joanna Stern in The Wall Street Journal It also caused quite a stir, taking the idea that these keyboards have fundamental flaws in the mainstream.

Apple tried adjusting the butterfly mechanism through several iterations

Despite everything and until the launch in November 2019 of a "new,quot; keyboard design on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple continued to defend and adjust the butterfly keyboard. He created a "second generation,quot; version in 2016. Then in 2018, he added a silicone membrane under the keys to prevent dust (although Apple claimed it was intended to make keyboards quieter). A third, and depending on how you're counting, followed the fourth-generation design, with Apple's descriptions of its increasingly arcane tweaks down to the last generation, when it would only say there were "new materials,quot; in the 2019 MacBooks.

However, Apple recognized keyboard problems, but it was in a way that implied that the problem was not as widespread as people thought. In 2018, he instituted an "extended keyboard service program," which essentially guarantees butterfly keyboards for four years. When he released new MacBooks after that, he even went so far as to say that the extended service program would apply to those new machines as advertised.

Only Apple really knows how widespread the problems with this keyboard really are, and only Apple really knows if those problems had a significant impact on MacBook sales. If they have, it's hard to separate that effect from bigger trends in laptop and Mac revenue, which has been little better than flat for the past five years.

It fits the narrative that Apple cared about thinness above all else.

Apple's revenue for Mac is Apple's problem, not yours. If you are a MacBook user, the biggest effect on you is if your keyboard allows you to type. That's doubly important now, with Apple stores closed in most countries during the pandemic and without a clear way of knowing when a repair might be possible.

However, more than anything, the entire butterfly keyboard saga has been a big hit with reputation for Apple.

To those who thought Apple was sacrificing functionality for thinness across its entire product line, the butterfly keyboard seemed like a confirmation. For those who felt that Apple was intentionally making their devices more difficult to repair as a way to further block them and also eliminate third-party repair shops, it was another data point. For those who felt that Apple had stopped paying attention to the Mac, this is an excellent example of a problem that can languish for years. For those who felt that Apple is still trying to create a "reality distortion field,quot; where everything it does is great, but the truth is much more mundane, well … you understand.

The butterfly keyboard damaged Apple's reputation precisely because the contours of its problems and Apple's response to them aligned with some of the biggest complaints people have about the company.

Previously, I stubbornly called Apple's attempts to save the butterfly keyboard, but a less charitable way of saying it is simply to call it arrogance. For some, he questioned Apple's judgment. How could the company stop seeing, or refuse to admit, that it was shipping a bad product?

The Mac has serious challenges ahead. As Intel's processor roadmap meanders, Apple is reportedly working on a switch to its own ARM-based processors. As the iPad Pro gains more traditional computer functionality, more people consider it a laptop replacement. Regardless, macOS has seen slower development compared to iOS, in addition to a less clear direction in recent years. Are Catalyst applications the future? Is it SwiftUI? How will the impending ARM switch affect future Mac applications?

Those are fundamental questions of Mac software, and answering them could be an exhilarating challenge, one that could provoke an exciting following It was for Mac. What a relief not to have to worry about fundamental hardware issues at the same time.