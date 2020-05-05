The resignation of an Amazon vice president has highlighted the company's working conditions.

In the latest instance of company unrest, several thousand Amazon workers quit the job on Friday. The occasion was International Workers' Day, also known as May Day, and the Amazonians joined workers at Instacart, FedEx, Target and Walmart demanding better conditions for work that the government has deemed essential, and its own Employers have often called it heroic.

The protests to date have drawn attention to widespread COVID-19 outbreaks in Amazon warehouses, the lack of protective equipment for warehouse staff, and the low pay and draconian casualties policies that workers in compliance have suffered for years. And they have been effective in at least two ways. One, Amazon Increase in salary and sick leave expanded as the pandemic spread. And two, as I pointed out here last month, have created a sense of solidarity between Amazon fulfillment center workers and their white-collar workforce, which has increasingly been willing to speak on their behalf.

Amazon downplayed the effectiveness of the strike. "While there was great media coverage of the protests, we did not see a measurable impact on operations," the company told me. "Health and safety are our top priority and we expect to spend more than $ 800 million in the first half of the year on COVID-19 security measures."

But on Monday, we saw one of the most striking acts of solidarity among Amazon workers to date. Tim Bray, a well-known technologist who served as vice president of Amazon Web Services and held the title of distinguished engineer, resigned from the company in protest of the treatment of his co-workers. In a scathing blog post, Bray accused Amazon of repeatedly firing warehouse workers on flimsy pretexts after they complained about working conditions in public. (Amazon denies retaliating against employees.) Bray writes:

Amazon is exceptionally well managed and has demonstrated a great ability to spot opportunities and build repeatable processes to exploit them. It has a corresponding lack of insight into the human costs of relentless growth and the accumulation of wealth and power. If we don't like certain things Amazon is doing, we must establish legal barriers to stop those things. We don't need to invent anything new; A combination of antitrust and living wage and empowerment legislation, rigorously enforced, offers a clear path forward. (…) The firing of whistleblowers is not just a side effect of macroeconomic forces, nor is it intrinsic to the role of free markets. It is evidence of a toxicity streak running through the company culture. I do not choose to serve or drink that poison.

Bray's cannonball from a blog post landed just days after Amazon, historically clumsy in public relations, began showing signs that it was reading the room. With increased scrutiny around its working conditions and its pandemic-related revenue increase, the company struggled not to appear to be profiting from the recession. Here are Cameron Faulkner and Jacob Kastrenakes at The edge:

Amazon expects to spend $ 4 billion or more, the expected operating profit for the entire next quarter of the company, only on COVID-19 related expenses. In a quarterly earnings statement today, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the expenses will come from spending on personal protective equipment (PPE), facility cleanup, "higher hourly equipment wages,quot; and the expansion of their own COVID-19 test capabilities. (…) Bezos's note tries to make Amazon sound serious about "keeping employees safe," telling shareholders to "take a seat,quot; as the company increases this spending. "The best investment we can make is in the safety and well-being of our hundreds of thousands of employees," Bezos writes.

This is the right thing to do, of course, even if it's also the best thing for the business. It is remarkable to me less for the size of the investment, however large, than for the way it recognizes and responds to mounting external pressures on the company. During its first two decades, Amazon was able to evade sustained scrutiny by robotically repeating its "customer obsession,quot; mantra. In the COVID-19 era, the company was finally forced to find some new words.

A series of investigative reports in the press and regulatory pressure from Congress have surely played their part in the change. But the real pressure to change has come from Amazon's own workers. Tech giants can't get ahead of their competition without a brilliant, motivated, and mission-oriented workforce, and brilliant, motivated, and mission-oriented people tend to be very sensitive to the treatment of their coworkers. Amazon is giving in to its workers because, at this tense moment, workers have real influence.

Facebook learned this lesson in 2018. The Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, along with outrage at Russian interference on the platform during the 2016 US presidential election, devastated internal morale. This, in turn, made hiring Facebook difficult, with the acceptance of Facebook job offers that fell as much as 50 percent in 2019. And led to a series of high-profile complaints from the company's co-founders, the first employees and top executives

That is what makes Bray's departure so significant. It signals the arrival of a new moment in the Amazon crisis, one of open dissent at the upper levels of the company. Amazon famously asks employees on the losing end of an argument to "disagree and commit." Bray suggests that, at least on the issue of working conditions, high-level employees who disagree prefer to leave.

Virus tracker

Total cases in the US USA: More than 1,178,200

Total deaths in the US USA: At least 68,300

Cases reported in California: 55,355

Total test results (positive and negative) in California: 715,751

Cases reported in New York: 324,357

Total test results (positive and negative) in New York: 985,911

Cases reported in New Jersey: 128,269

Total test results (positive and negative) in New Jersey: 275,066

Cases reported in Massachusetts: 68,087

Total test results (positive and negative) in Massachusetts: 314,646

Data of The New York Times. COVID Monitoring Project test data.

Pandemic

As the spread of COVID-19 has become the world's largest story, we have begun to feel that it makes less sense to have a section dedicated to the "pandemic." Instead, we will try to classify these stories as we did before, into stories dealing with governance or industry, with the understanding that COVID-19 is the single most important force shaping those stories right now. We welcome any feedback you have on this change.

Ruler

⭐ Apple and Google He shared sample interface layouts of what his automatic exposure notification system would look like. The designs are intended for developers and show how specific alerts would appear and when specific API calls should be made. Russell Brandom in The edge has the story:

The companies also established six specific principles that public sector partners should uphold. In particular, apps can only be used for COVID-19 response efforts, they will be restricted from using Location Services, and will require consent to acceptance before accessing the API or sharing a positive diagnosis. Nor will they allow any form of targeted advertising in the resulting applications; Any existing application that uses targeted advertising or location services will need to disable those systems before accessing the API. In a new twist, companies plan to restrict access to a single application per country in an effort to avoid fragmentation. But the wording of the principle leaves the door open to countries like the USA. USA Where the response has been directed by the states.

This is how contact tracking applications are being developed around the world. Governments and technology companies are embracing applications as a way to fight COVID-19. Here is a good description of the various attempts. (Gerrit De Vynck / Bloomberg)

The United Nations announced a new social distancing app designed to help alert people when they get too close to another person during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the application hardly works and does not perform the most basic tasks. (Joseph Cox / Vice)

A group of Senate Republicans plans to introduce a privacy bill that would regulate data collected by coronavirus contact tracking applications. Unfortunately, the plan doesn't make much sense. One expert called it "a,quot; privacy cure "worse than the disease,quot; and said it amounted to "deregulation disguised as consumer protection." (Kim Lyons / The edge)

Extrem Extremists are trying to turn the coronavirus pandemic into a powerful recruiting tool in the deepest corners of the Internet and on the streets of state capitals. They are using the public health crisis to reinforce their anti-government and white supremacy agenda. Here's Neil MacFarquhar at The New York Times:

The success the groups have had in finding new recruits remains unclear, but new research indicates a significant jump in people who consume extremist material while under lockdown. Several violent incidents have been linked to white supremacists or anti-government perpetrators enraged by aspects of the pandemic. The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness said in March that white supremacists have encouraged supporters to carry out attacks during the crisis to incite fear and attack ethnic minorities and immigrants. "We have noted that national extremist groups are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by spreading disinformation," Jared M. Maples, its director, said in a statement. The coronavirus has been dismissed as a hoax, painted as a Jewish-led conspiracy, and alternatively described as a disease spread by non-white immigrants, he said.

Facebook It has begun cracking down on anti-quarantine activists, removing content that advocates for violations of the social distancing guidelines. And so, protesters are moving their organizing efforts to I we, a social media platform that says it prides itself on user privacy. (Paige Leskin / Business Insider)

Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-CA), asked CEOs of Google, Youtube and Twitter follow Facebook lead the erroneous information policies about coronaviruses. I imagine this led to many clashes on the Facebook policy team. (Lauren Feiner / CNBC)

Facebook The plan to combat misinformation on the platform could be more effective if it actually tells people what misleading news they have interacted with. The co-author of one of the studies Facebook cited in its current strategy said retractions were more effective in correcting misinformation when they explicitly repeated the original falsehood. (Erin Brodwin / Stat)

Still: Extremists and fringe medical communities are pushing the coronavirus conspiracy theories on Facebook, participating in the "infodemic,quot; that the World Health Organization warned about. (BBC)

Pandemic conspiracy theorists are using the Wayback machine to promote "zombie content,quot; that evades moderators and fact checkers. (Joan Donovan / MIT Technology Review)

Why does COVID-19 overwhelm some countries and save others? The answer may lie in demographics, culture, the environment, and the speed of government responses. But nobody really knows. (Hannah Beech, Alissa J. Rubin, Anatoly Kurmanaev and Ruth Maclean / The New York Times)

Protests against coronavirus-related shelter-in-place restrictions continued to spread last week, organized on social media. The protests have brought together a coalition of armed activists, vaccine opponents and eager businessmen. (Craig Timberg, Elizabeth Dwoskin and Moriah Balingit / The Washington Post)

The Bay Area has six criteria for loosening refuge restrictions in place. This is where each county is now. Some criteria are already being met, such as new cases and hospitalizations that remain stable. Others, like the evidence, are nearby. (Erin Allday / San Francisco Chronicle)

Three counties in California have announced they will reopen non-core businesses in defiance of the government. Gavin Newsom & # 39; s state restrictions. Modoc County was the first to make the move, announcing it would reopen restaurants, bars, and churches. (Zeeshan Aleem / Vox)

After a single tweet, New York State paid a Silicon Valley engineer $ 69.1 million for fans that never materialized. The White House apparently recommended the engineer, who has no apparent experience with government contracts or medical devices. (Rosalind Adams and Ken Bensinger / Buzzfeed)

The economic remains of the coronavirus will make technological giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon Even more dominant. But it also increases the risk of an antitrust collision with Washington. (Steven Overly and Leah Nylen / Politician)

Speaking of which: House lawmakers investigating Amazon for requested antitrust violations Jeff Bezos to testify at an upcoming hearing. The escalation between the company and members of Congress follows reports that Amazon employees used data from outside vendors to launch their own competing products. (Tony Romm and Jay Greene / The Washington Post)

Chinese propaganda on COVID-19 is growing. To combat the spread of misinformation, experts say social media platforms should stop allowing paid political ads from media outlets registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. They should also consider banning country-run state media accounts that block their own citizens' access to the platforms. (Vanessa Molter, Renee DiResta and Alex Stamos / The Washington Post)

Youtube he removed conspiracy theorist David Icke's channel from his platform. The company had repeatedly warned the popular creator that it had violated its policies by publishing misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic.

Poynter Institute, a non-profit organization, launched a WhatsApp chatbot to debunk coronavirus-related hoaxes. The bot is based on information from more than 100 independent fact checkers in more than 70 countries. (Manish Singh / TechCrunch)

Joe Biden & # 39; s The campaign has the difficult task of trying to make the 77-year-old candidate go viral on social media. The digital team is committed to staying away from the combative tone of President Trump, opting for a strategy to feel good. But social media platforms tend to amplify the conflict. (Alex Thompson / Politician)

Related: Candidates lacking name recognition are beginning to act as influencers in an effort to go viral on social media. As political campaigns continue to operate almost entirely online, the old political playbook is fading. (Makena Kelly / The edge)

Nine mobile app companies are launching a new business group to assess the nation's most controversial technology policy issues. They are uniting to assert their independence from Apple and Google. (Naomi Nix and Ben Brody / Bloomberg)

Tik Tok He has a new lobbyist charged with changing his reputation in Washington. Michael Beckerman's job is to persuade Congress that TikTok is a trusted social media platform that helps families bond and provides users with authoritative health information.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt It has become the primary link between Silicon Valley and the national security community. He sits on two government advisory boards aimed at driving technology innovation in the Department of Defense, and is focused on modernizing the United States defense forces with more engineers, more software, and more artificial intelligence. (Kate Conger and Cade Metz / The New York Times)

Make Elon musk Twitter merger – which included a tweet about Tesla the share price is too high: does it constitute a stock fraud? Elizabeth Lopatto investigates. (But probably not.) (Elizabeth Lopatto / The edge)

Industry

Facebook It has begun reopening some of its content moderation centers and allowing contractors to return to work if they choose. Employees will have their temperatures controlled at the start of their shift and buildings will be thoroughly cleaned at the end of shifts. (BBC)

Facebook You could lose your Media Rating Council accreditation, which gives companies confidence that they get what they pay for when it comes to advertising on the platform. The board said Facebook was unable to address advertiser concerns regarding how it measures and reports data on video ads, among other things. (Jeff Horwitz and Suzanne Vranica / The Wall Street Journal)

Amazon He told thousands of employees in Seattle and Bellevue that they can continue to work from home until at least October. The guide applies to "employees working in a role that can be effectively done from home." (Benjamin Romano / The Seattle Times)

Twitter usage increased to 166 million daily users in the first quarter of 2020, the fastest growth the company has reported year-over-year. The increase in traffic was not yet enough to offset the sudden decline in advertising caused by the pandemic. (Jacob Kastrenakes / The edge)

Focus It doesn't actually have 300 million daily active users as stated above. The company admitted the error and edited references to say it actually has "300 million daily Zoom meeting participants," a significant difference. (Tom Warren / The edge)

Google Cloud engineers discussed the acquisition Focus in 2018. They came to assess what would be a reasonable price to pay and calculated the economy of the unit for the service if it were to run on Google's servers. (Kevin McLaughlin / Information)

Here we show you how to look better Focus, according to three male beauty influencers. (Joseph Longo / Mel)

Parents are hiring Focus Babysitters to hang out with your kids pretty much. (Heather Kelly / The Washington Post)

The algorithms that large companies use to manage their supply chains do not work during pandemics. Typically, the system can reliably analyze things like inventory levels, historical purchasing trends, and discounts to recommend how much of a product to order. (Nicole Wetsman / The edge)

Sales force created a set of new tools, called Work.com, to help businesses and public agencies reopen workplaces safely. The new apps, available in June, include tools to track employee health, manage shifts so that office spaces don't get too dense, and monitor local regulations. (Paayal Zaveri / Business Insider)

One day later Reddit Announced that it was introducing built-in subreddit chat rooms, the company dropped the feature due to a site-wide bug. The platform's vice president of products and community said Reddit had "made several mistakes,quot; in the feature launch process. (Monica Chin / The edge)

Tik Tok is toying with the idea of ​​producing a reality TV show. The move would be part of a push to expand the app's appeal and show different ways to use your videos. (Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg)

NetflixContent director for Ted Sarandos wrote an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times on how film production can "safely resume in a COVID-19 world." It varies greatly by location, but the key appears to be available for testing by cast members and crew.

Felix Kjellberg, the YouTuber better known as PewDiePie, signed an exclusive live streaming agreement with Youtube. The move comes almost exactly a year after Kjellberg announced that it was streaming exclusively on DLive, a small blockchain-based live streaming site. (Bijan Stephen / The edge)

YouTubers tricked Carole Baskin into giving her her first major interview since Tiger King pretending to be Jimmy Fallon. They got the joke out with a call from Zoom, some snippets of old clips, and one of the creators pretending to be producers. (Lindsay Dodgson / Business Insider)

