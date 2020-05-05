The ratings of "All Rise" and "Bull" remain constant in the Final season; & # 39; 9-1-1 & # 39; wins on Monday – Up News Info

CBS filled with season finales on Monday night, with a special pandemic-themed season finale from All get up giving a rating of 0.6 in adults 18 to 49 years of age and 5.06 million viewers. That was followed by Toro (0.7, 6.84M), with both season enders stable with its latest new episodes. Meanwhile, there was a double portion of The neighborhood to end its second season, with the penultimate episode (0.9, 6.75M) leading to the end (0.8, 6.49M).

On Fox 9-1-1 (1.2, 6.78M) conquered the night, beating NBC The voice (1.0, 7.31M) which aired a clip from the reality singing competition that marked last week and attracted the biggest audience of the night. That was followed by Songland (0.6, 3.84M), which took a two-tenths hit last week.

Everything was stable on ABC with The Bachelor: Listen to your heart (0.6, 2.80M) and The baker and the beauty (0.5, 2.30M).

CW's science fiction drama Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 655,000) slipped from last week, while Anyway, who is this line from? (0.2, 921K) remained stable in the demo.