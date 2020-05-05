The persecution of Shirley Jackson

In Shirley Jackson & # 39; s The Haunting of Hill House, floors and walls are eerily misaligned, leaving residents never quite sure how much to trust even on stable-looking surfaces. But it's not just the physical instability of homes that haunts Jackson's work. In Jackson's fiction, the real horror often lies in the loneliness mania for women so desperate, even trapped by the idea of, a stable domestic life that they abandon their dying mothers, poison their fathers, and die by suicide. instead of leaving the places where they live & # 39; & # 39 ;. I have claimed at home.

Both the literary criticism of Jackson's work and the film and television adaptations focus closely on the theme of the home. Both critics and readers have undermined Jackson's personal life in search of a "cause" for his fiction, from her troubled relationship with her abusive mother to her troubled relationship with her critically unfaithful husband, literary critic, and professor Stanley Hyman, who He was both Jackson's biggest fan and the most constant source of heartbreak. We have always lived in the castle, one of Jackson's most beloved novels, it's only 150 pages long, but hundreds more have been written linking Jackson's agoraphobia and weight to the fact that the main character, Constance, is afraid of leaving his home and spends most of time in the kitchen. Almost all existing film and television adaptations Focus on the literally creepy house and seem to miss the point entirely: loneliness breeds insanity, and both the terror and tragedy of a Shirley Jackson story come from the perspective of not belonging anywhere.

In Jackson's work, The Haunting of Hill House, the characters play a game of understanding what makes people scared. "I think we are only afraid of ourselves," says Dr. Montague, your guide to the supernatural at Hill House. Luke, the playboy whose only care is to inherit the haunted house in order to sell it, replies that the fear is "seeing ourselves clearly and without disguises", while Theodora, the charming clairvoyant who could also be a lesbian, adds "to know what I really want. " But Eleanor Vance, the main character in the story, is the only one to speak what could well be a thesis for much of Jackson's work: "I'm always afraid of being alone."

Of all the characters in Hill houseEleanor's story most closely resembles the disturbing opening paragraph of the novel, which tells the reader that, "No living organism can continue to exist for long under conditions of absolute reality; even some larks and grasshoppers are supposed to they dream. ”And Eleanor, who has spent most of her life under the harshest of realities, caring for an abusive and invalid mother, has completely subsisted in the dream of one day finding a true communion with other people and a own home, accepting the opportunity to spend a summer in a haunted house for research purposes as someone who has won a dream vacation.

"What walked [at Hill House], walked alone," the opening paragraph tells us, just like Eleanor, and like a myriad of other Jackson characters from Hangman Natalie Waite for We have always lived in the castle Blackwood Sisters. Life is lonely for the "crazy" women chasing Jackson's novels. For them, it is the outside world the fairy tale and the closed towers, the lived reality.

From novels like Hill house and We have always lived in the castle and Short stories like "The Lottery" made Jackson one of America's most famous horror authors, critics and Hollywood have tried to get to the heart of what makes Jackson's work so scary. For some, it is the way he plays with the "gothic woman," a genre that focuses on the pre-Oedipal condition of a mother's longing for love; for others, it is the terror of the domestic juxtaposed with the innate need of the domestic. Both shots are easily backed by details from Jackson's own life. At the height of his success, Jackson's mother, Geraldine, sent him letters reprimanding her appearance in magazine photographs. Angry responses were not sent in favor of airy letters expressing her best wishes, as if her mother had never suggested that Jackson's four children should be ashamed of their weight, as Geraldine did when she saw her daughter's photograph in Hour magazine. There is certainly plenty of evidence that Stanley was unfaithful and Jackson threatened to divorce even when she wrote joyful trials about manageable domestic chaos for Good Housekeeping. It's easy to see why critics can find a rationale for Jackson's fiction in the confusion of his home. And for Hollywood adaptations of Jackson's work, the big scary houses in downtown Hill house and Castle provide a lot of spectral misery on their own, without having to search the text to find out what it is For real scary about a Jackson story.

But what is largely missing from Jackson's criticism and adaptations is the simplest theme of his work: insanity is born from too much time alone. Jackson's fiction is populated by women who live on the fringes, feeling pushed to the side for others to connect, inspiring irrational behaviors of the kind that Jackson calls "unwise" at the opening of Hill house. Iterations of Hill housefrom 1963 The hauntingThey often resort to representing Eleanor as crazy, which manifests itself in Julie Harris's performance as a kind of raucous anger and paranoia. They often forget that she is ultimately lonely first and crazy only as a result of that loneliness.

Eleanor's mantra on the way to Hill House becomes "Travel ends in a lovers' gathering." That lover could be anyone: Dr. Montague, Luke, Theodora or the house itself. Even her final suicide, hitting her car against a tree, is an attempt to connect, to join the house that she thinks is inviting her to enter with messages that read "Eleanor is coming home", which could be warning her to leave. Eleanor has no way of knowing as she is homeless, only the haunting memory of a dominant mother she accidentally killed and an indifferent sister who uses her as a source of income. In one scene, which is missing from most adaptations, Eleanor pleads with Theodora, who already has a partner, to take her home:

"Coming I'm going with you," said Eleanor. "Are you coming to my side?" ‘Back with you, back home. Me, and Eleanor smiled wryly, "I'm going to follow you home."

Theodora stared at him. "Why?" He asked without understanding. "I never had anyone to worry about," said Eleanor. " %MINIFYHTMLb18dee41be58fc95a5676cf604fad55912%

In a critical interpretation of Jackson's work, "House Mothers and Haunted Daughters," Roberta Rubenstein writes that Hill House "psychologically … embodies the legacy of almighty parents housed in an insecurely developed self." She points to the fact that the nursery is the most haunted part of the house; This theory attributes Eleanor's suicide to a subconscious desire to reenter the uterus. But most of all, Rubenstein's evidence lies in Jackson's unstable relationship with his cruel mother, making it easy to say that Hill house It is a book on mommy topics, as nurseries and houses are closely related to the mother. Both the 1963 and 1999 film adaptations follow this line of thinking, making Eleanor's connection to the home part of the desire to have a family, that is, children of their own. But both adaptations of the film, and that critical reading, overlook a key part of Hill house: Eleanor would go with anyone. It's just that nobody wants it.

The Netflix series The Hill House Chase it's less of an adaptation of the book than fanfiction set in a world dotted with bits of Jackson tradition: a scary house, characters named Nelly, Theodora, and even Shirley. It takes the yearning for motherhood and motherhood many steps further, centering the series on a group of children who grew up in the haunted house. The credits open up in joyous family photos, and the first episode features countless siblings calling each other in a moment of distress and a mother sleeping on the floor next to her scared daughter to comfort her into sleeping. All of these goodnesses would be completely out of place in a Jackson novel, where the horror is having no one and seeing others speak a connecting language that the main character simply cannot translate, leaving characters completely friendless and unloved like Eleanor. that they only approach strangers slap them, no doubt, but also those who are supposed to love them more: mothers, brothers and children.

Ghosts and external unease are easier to translate to screen, but they are not what really haunts Hill House. "God, God, whose hand was he holding?" Eleanor exclaims at one point in the novel when she believes she has survived a terrifying night clutching Theodora's hand in the dark only to discover in the light that she has been alone all along. No one was holding her back, and no one ever will, as in a few short chapters, Eleanor will die by suicide after the group she expected to leave would be her first and only friend. The idea of ​​holding on to nothing and thinking it was love is as horrible as holding hands with a ghoul in the dark, although no existing adaptation comes close to falling out of love that goes hand in hand with the horror of that scene.

The 2018 adaptation of We have always lived in the castle not much better. The film captures the correct plot: The Blackwood sisters have lost their entire family, except for their uncle Julián, in a poisoning incident related to the family's communal sugar factory, for which the older sister, Constance, has been tried and acquitted. The acquittal has not stopped the city from turning against the girls, leaving them outcasts in their mansion with Constance fearful of leaving the property. The arrival of a handsome cousin leaves the younger sister, Merricat, so jealous of losing her sister's attention that she lights her house on fire, which the villagers take as an invitation to tear apart the property and kill Uncle Julian. In the end, Constance realizes that she was wrong in trying to escape with Cousin Charles, settling down in a life where she depends solely on her sister.

Critical interpretations of the novel see Merricat and Constance as two sides of the same coin: Merricat is content with domestic roles and Constance wonders if there might be a way to escape. Once again, this reading rings true when it is aligned with Jackson's own life, cooking and cleaning while he is the main breadwinner for a husband who, according to one of Jackson's essays, did not know how to light the stove. In the film, Constance is all for a charitable smile, whether she's dancing with Cousin Charles and dreaming of Italy or politely trying to discipline Merricat for destroying her bed, while Merricat winces in a bad mood, silently understanding everything. which is wrong with the arrival of Charles.

But what the review and film seem to overlook is the fact that Merricat's first-person narration cleverly obscures the reality that Constance is knowingly living with a murderer – her sister, who poisoned the entire family to the 12 years to be alone with Constanza. He spends all of his time covertly protecting Uncle Julian from possible further harm. handling his sister's emotions and never letting his uncle realize that he is living with his possible murderer. Constance is not an agoraphobic and food-obsessed substitute for Jackson, or if he is, then his character hides much more despair from the author than has been written, because Constance is a hostage. A hostage who loves his captor, but also a person who is not free to leave without inviting further murder. Considering that a husband results in the destruction of his home and the death of his uncle, proving to Constance that the outside world is even more dangerous than a life with Merricat, and the novel ends with the two of them living in the remains of a bricked-up house, contemplating eating the children who play in their home. . grass. Merricat declares that he will prevent all other living creatures, even the spiders, from approaching Constance again. "We are very happy," says Merricat in the final line of the novel, although it is impossible to know if Constance has ever felt happiness or ever for a moment, now united forever with Merricat. That's the horror of We have always lived in the castle.

The film, however, begins with the women cleaning their broken house, and Merricat begins work on writing her story, completely in control of the narrative. Finish with Merricat scaring the kids off the lawn and Constance holding on to her like a hero. "I love you, Merricat," he says to his sister on the finish line, as Merricat watches Constance walk away, both with the air of lovers in love with each other.

While we don't have Jackson's screen adaptations that really get to the heart of what he's so scary about his work, we do have a terrifying shitty legacy inspired by the lessons he taught other art masters deeply disturbing. Sylvia Plath, Stephen King, Gillian Flynn, and Otessa Mosfegh are all Jackson devotees, to name a few. Reading "LouisaPlease come home, "a short story in which a teenage girl runs away from her wealthy family to play as a working-class shop assistant, only to have her family send her mad when she finally returns home, it's easy to see the beans by Amy Dunne on Girl is gone. From Stephen King The brilliant, a superficially haunted house book that actually deals with loneliness born of trying to love an alcoholic, takes the terror out of the often silent domestic cruelty and literally exploits it, creating something terrifying and true. Plath & # 39; s The Bell Jar he owes at least part of his heartbreaking loneliness to HangsamanIt's Natalie Waite and Mosfegh is a murderer Eileen It could be a second sister to Mary Katherine Blackwood or Eleanor Vance.

On June 27, 1948, Shirley Jackson published "The Lottery" in the New Yorker. The story centers on a small town's custom of stoning one of its residents each June in a common ritual act of brutality that apparently exists because it has always existed. That summer, Jackson would receive 150 letters about the history of fans and detractors alike and would continue to receive them for the rest of his life. And if readers loved the story or hated it, most of the letters asked the same question: What is this story about?

The question of what Jackson's work is about is one that lingers for half a century since much of it was published, however the recent resurgence of interest does not seem to have brought us any closer to "getting it," at least not anywhere. screen adaptation we've had so far. But perhaps our understanding of Shirley Jackson has manifested itself in other ways, lonely characters who dwell in the shadows of other great works, mad and wild.