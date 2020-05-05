The passage from Joe Exotic's husband Dillon has thoughts on Nic Cage's casting

Dillon passagehusband to Exotic Joe (Joseph Maldonado-Passage), the infamous Netflix theme Tiger King: murder, chaos and madnessI never thought that the various projects written about her husband's life would come together. That changed when Nicolas Cage signed to play Joe Exotic on a limited series project for CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television.
"I thought they were talking about a movie, but now it's legitimate," Passage told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'm pretty excited. It will be interesting to see how someone else portrays this because I've obviously experienced this, but I'm excited to see how this all turns out."
The new series, which is different from the UCP with Kate McKinnon attached to play Carole Baskin, is based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey to the World of a Wild Man,quot; by Leif Reigstad. Executive producers Dan Lagana and Paul Young I selected the item through Lagana's general agreement at CBS Television Studios in June 2019, months before the release of Tiger King. In the eight-episode limited series, currently titled Exotic JoeCage will play the main character, described as "an eccentric and exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who struggles to maintain his park, even at the risk of losing his sanity." The series will explore how he became Joe Exotic and "how he lost himself to a character of his own making."
The real Joe Exotic married Passage in 2017.
"I really hope Zac Efron or Paul Wesley to interpret me, "said Passage." I couldn't imagine who would play someone else, they are such a crazy cast of characters, I don't know how anyone will capture them, but it will definitely be interesting to watch. "
Passage said Cage's choice in the lead role surprised him. "He is an A list. And, I really thought he would be David Space with his filthy looking Joe butt, "said Passage." I haven't spoken to Joe since this news came out. They put him in quarantine since the prison population has something like 300 cases (COVID-19). He thinks he is in quarantine because they are trying to punish him, but it is not at all that, it is for his health. And he has his autoimmune disease, so it's really for his own protection because if he gets sick, he's done. "
According to Passage, Joe Exotic will be "very excited to see that Nic Cage is playing him."
"He has no idea how big it really is. I've tried to explain it, but he doesn't understand it," said Passage. "If you ask me for help with the movie, I would definitely like to help, if I know Nic Cage, of course I do!"
In addition to American VandalLagana, who will act as showrunner, executive producers on the series include Young, Cage, Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt. The project will be searched online or at home. Saturday night liveMcKinnon is teamed up to play Baskin in a separate series based on the Wondery podcast about Joe Exotic.
Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness He recounted the story of Joe Exotic and his big cat zoo, Baskin and his big cat activism, and their growing enmity culminating in a murder-for-hire plot for which Joe Exotic was accused and jailed.
%MINIFYHTML3f7b9f0cb0c31f0ff9245c927439648713%