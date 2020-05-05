The new version of & # 39; Battlestar Galactica & # 39; get scribe & # 39; Assassin & # 39; s Creed & # 39;

The next series & # 39; Battlestar Galactica & # 39; It progresses as the show secures Michael Lesslie, who previously wrote the script for the movie & # 39; Assassin & # 39; s Creed & # 39 ;.

The new "Battlestar Galactica"the series has been accelerated with"Assassin & # 39; s Creed"screenwriter Michael Lesslie signing

Lesslie, who also wrote the spy drama "The little drummer", They will join "Mr. robot"and"Homecoming" Executive producer Sam Esmail for the long-awaited adventure on small screens.

"I am more than excited to participate in this iconic and inspiring show," Lesslie said in a statement. "As a lifelong devotee, I know the possibilities in the world of Battlestar Galactica are endless and that each iteration has raised the bar for epic and clever science fiction storytelling."

"Battlestar Galactica" started life as a 1978 movie. A spin-off series released the same year. A second series took place between 2004 and 2009 and followed a group of humans on the brink of extinction in the midst of a robot war.