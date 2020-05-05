The National Association of Broadcasters is restructuring its marketing and communications operations, as veteran spokesman Dennis Wharton plans to retire on July 1 after a 24-year career.

Wharton will continue to be a consultant and senior advisor to the NAB, a Washington-based lobbying organization known for hosting events like the NAB Show. Mass conspiracy is one of the largest annual conventions held in Las Vegas.

"Dennis is a fervent advocate of local broadcasting and his dedication to NAB and the broadcasting industry cannot be overstated," said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “Journalists, broadcasters and colleagues alike value his broad vision of industry-related issues and appreciate the enthusiasm and good humor he brings to his work. We wish Dennis the best and are fortunate to have him stay on as a NAB advisor. "

As Wharton transitions to her new role, NAB plans to merge its communications and marketing groups into a new Department of Public Affairs led by Michelle Lehman, EVP of Marketing since 2006.

Ann Marie Cumming, senior vice president of communications and NAB staff member since 1994, will assume Wharton's role as lead spokesperson. His deputy will be Zamir Ahmed, vice president of media relations.

Wharton was previously a journalist and head of the Washington office for Up News Info's sister publication, Variety.

In an email sent to the NAB Board of Directors on Monday, Wharton called his retirement a "bittersweet moment" and described his stay at NAB as "the privilege of my professional life."

The 2020 edition of the NAB Show, scheduled for April, was canceled due to COVID-19 but was later replaced with a virtual event, NAB Show Express, scheduled for this month. The organization has not announced any updated plans for its annual New York convention, a new spin-off that takes place every fall.