The meat shortage leaves some Costco, Kroger and Wendy's customers asking "Where's the meat?" – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Some supermarket chains are now limiting the amount of meat that shoppers can buy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger, the country's largest supermarket chain, is limiting meat purchases at some stores, citing the wave of slaughterhouse closings due to COVID-19 outbreaks among facility workers. Kroger, which operates hundreds of stores in Texas, has not said how many of its locations would curb customers' meat and pork purchases.

The Costco department store chain is also temporarily restricting purchases of beef, pork, and poultry products, limiting members to three items.

"Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members can buy the merchandise they want and need," the company stated on its website.

At least one fast-food restaurant chain, Wendy’s, has removed burgers from the menu in some places. On Monday, chicken items were only available to take away and deliver to some locations in California, South Carolina, and Kentucky.

The move is extreme for Wendy & # 39; s, a restaurant that established itself as the first fast food chain to offer fresh "never frozen,quot; meat.

In a statement, the company said:

“Some of our menu items may be rare from time to time in some restaurants in this current environment. We hope this is temporary, and we are working diligently to minimize the impact on our customers and restaurants. "

Beef and pork production has reportedly been reduced by 25% with coronavirus outbreaks that sickened thousands of workers at meat processing plants in Texas and across the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 4,000 workers at 115 meat-packing plants have been infected with the coronavirus. More than a thousand of those cases are in Texas, primarily in the Amarillo area, where 25% of the nation's fed beef supply is processed.