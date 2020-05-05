The La Roux singer calls Kanye West & # 39; Not 100 Percent Normal & # 39; after a & # 39; strange & # 39; meeting

WENN

In a new interview on the podcast & # 39; Slacker & # 39; from Phil Taggart, Elly Jackson remembers the & # 39; strange & # 39; moment that she experienced when she and the artist of & # 39; Jesus Is King & # 39; They were working in the same studio in 2012.

The roux the singer poured tea over her "strange" encounter with Kanye West when they worked in the same studio in 2012. In a new interview about Phil Taggartthe "Slacker" podcast, Elly jackson revealed that the rapper is "one of those people who is not 100 percent normal."

Jackson shared, "You can't talk about anything normal. You can't have a normal conversation." She went on to say, "He's on display 24 hours a day, it's just him. It's amazing to be around. I'll never be around something like that again. It was really weird … He wants people to go saying," That was really weird". "

Things then took a "creepy" turn when Yeezy discovered that Jackson told a mutual friend about the encounter. According to the singer, the husband of Kim Kardashian He demanded that she write him an email apologizing for his comments.

"It was pretty creepy. I remember writing it. I sat there on my couch, laughing to myself like, 'Dear Kanye …' They told me about myself. It was ridiculous," Jackson continued. "I just wrote it all down with a huge smile on my face, although they actually have quite a bit of power … I thought, 'I think I'm going to genuinely apologize. It's not a skin off my nose to write this email. & # 39; "

Jackson, however, insisted that he did not speak ill of the rapper. "I didn't say anything bad about him," he said. "I just saw some behavior, and it wasn't directed at me, which I found annoying and disturbing."

This is not the first time that Jackson has criticized Yeezy. In 2014, he told the Sunday Times that "nobody likes it." Despite that, La Roux and rapper "Gold Digger" seem to have great creative chemistry by collaborating on Kanye's "All of the Lights" and the remix of the group's song "In for the Kill."