The German army will receive new land robots for the detection of explosive land mines – Defense Blog

In a press release on Tuesday, German arms maker Rheinmetall said Germany's armed forces had awarded a multi-year production agreement for the supply of four route clearance systems.

"The order is worth a figure in the lower two-digit range of one million euros," it said in a statement. “Signed in December 2019, the contract will run for approximately four years.

The Route Clearance System, or RCSys for short, is a state-of-the-art system for detecting mines and improvised explosive devices. It is designed to do a more efficient job of detecting explosive devices on the ground, making it safer for convoys, etc., traveling on frequently used routes. In dangerous operations like this, remote control systems offer a great advantage: crew members can perform their task from the safety of an armored vehicle, while staying out of the danger zone.

Under the contract, Rheinmetall will convert five Fuchs / Fox 1A8 wheeled armored transport vehicles into Operator Team vehicles and convert four Wiesel / Weasel 1 aircraft carriers to tracked detection platforms. The scope of delivery also encompasses seven dual reserve sensors with transport and storage racks, along with logistics support. The dual sensor, a key component of the Route Elimination System, is a new version purged of obsolete items.

It was in 2011 that Rheinmetall first supplied the Bundeswehr with seven route elimination systems as part of the heavy explosives and ordnance demolition platoon. A complete system consists of five vehicles configured for the following tasks: detection and removal of landmines and improvised explosive devices, command and transport.

The Wiesel / Weasel remote control features a newly developed integrated dual sensor with ground penetrating radar as well as a metal detector. Their task in the so-called DEU Route Demining System is to detect landmines and FDI on stretches of road, as well as off-road terrain.

Equipped with operator consoles to control vehicles and systems to evaluate dual sensor signals, the Fuchs / Fox 1A8 armored transport vehicle serves as a highly protected and mobile command post.

Ordered separately, the ammunition verification vehicle handles remotely controlled inspection of suspicious objects. An integrated video system allows operators on board the Fuchs / Fox command vehicle to monitor the situation on the ground at all times.

DEU route authorization system vehicles are transported by Multi FSA trucks manufactured by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV).