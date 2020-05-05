The Flash's Candice Patton talks about next steps for Iris and Barry

Things are getting better for WestAllen on The Flash, at least compared to where they were at the start of last week's episode.
At the end of last week's episode, Barry finally learned that Iris was not Iris, and now that the fake Iris is dead while the true Iris is trapped in a mirror dimension, and as Candice Patton told us, the entire team is about to go into "overdrive,quot; to save her.
"And also on Iris's side, she has to figure out how to get out, because now Eva is not there with her, and she will find out in the next episode that Camilla is there, Singh is there, and she is going to have to do her best to get out. "Patton says, and it better happen sooner rather than later.
"She is already experiencing neural dissonance, so we will in the next episode if it becomes too much."
The big unexpected problem Iris faces is that it may not come out sooner than what has now become the end of the season as production had to close due to the pandemic. Patton could not spoil when we will see exactly Iris and Barry reunited, but this is what she could say:
"It is very difficult to answer these questions because we obviously did not expect the season to end so soon. Therefore, I don't want to give away anything revolving when we find out that Iris is coming out of the mirror, so it will be interesting. I don't even know how they plan to end the season prematurely. I have no idea how they make it work, but I really hope they can find some kind of way to satisfy fans at this unexpected turn of events. "
Patton says there will be some kind of satisfying ending, but obviously not the one someone might be expecting.
"Each of our episodes has this satisfaction button at the end of the back, but really, if I'm honest, none of us planned this," he says. "We planned a full season of 22 episodes, so it was written for the ending to end at the time, so I don't think there is a real way to have full satisfaction with the premature ending, but you know, we all just have to do what Better than we can. I really hope we can, at some point, go back and finish it to give fans the desired ending they deserve, but it's also weird, you know. We're just trying to do our best with what we can. "
Regardless of when we will see Iris come out, it feels pretty safe to say it will happen eventually, and then there will certainly be some work to do.
"It will be interesting to see,quot; what effect this experience has on her, "says Patton." Will she resent Barry and the team for not noticing sooner? Will she be traumatized from being locked in this strange dimension for so long? Not to mention the effects of neural dissonance that Eva had explained to her on numerous occasions. I do not know. It will be interesting to see if there is residual trauma that carries with it outside the mirror.
And although she can't speak for Grant Gustin Or for Barry himself, Patton imagines that Barry is not doing so well either.
"I would assume there is a certain level of guilt for not acting sooner or solving it sooner," she says. "Like anyone else in life, you feel guilty when you see your loved one go through something and you shake your brain, should he have known that before? Then it will be interesting for him to also see what kind of residual trauma he has, knowing what has happened all these weeks and months with this fake Iris, as she said, sleeping in her bed, making pancakes. All of that, it's strange. "
The good news is that Patton is not so concerned that the pair will get over this acceleration.
"I mean, just knowing how Barry and Iris are the past six seasons, I'd say no," he said when asked if it would be too difficult to get over. "They've been through so much, so no. I don't see why they can't get through this. And I don't think I can hold Barry responsible for being with someone he assumes to be his wife. I don't think I can blame him for that. "
In tonight's episode, Patton says that we will see Iris meet Camilla and Singh in the mirror, and they will all do their best to get out of this mess, though there are some new issues along the way, as usual.
And in case you missed the first part of our chat with Patton, be sure to check it out here!
The flash airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at The CW.
%MINIFYHTML434f49bc0bdd52d85b2b5b7395ee9b0313%