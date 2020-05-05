The Flash's Candice Patton talks about next steps for Iris and Barry

Things are getting better for WestAllen on The Flash, at least compared to where they were at the start of last week's episode.

At the end of last week's episode, Barry finally learned that Iris was not Iris, and now that the fake Iris is dead while the true Iris is trapped in a mirror dimension, and as Candice Patton told us, the entire team is about to go into "overdrive,quot; to save her.

"And also on Iris's side, she has to figure out how to get out, because now Eva is not there with her, and she will find out in the next episode that Camilla is there, Singh is there, and she is going to have to do her best to get out. "Patton says, and it better happen sooner rather than later.

"She is already experiencing neural dissonance, so we will in the next episode if it becomes too much."