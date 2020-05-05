The claims of Tekashi's ex-girlfriend 6ix9ine who learned from 50 Cent "How to hide the money,quot; from 50 Cent

According to Tekashi 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend Sara Molina, Tekashi picked up some crucial advice from the rapper's life, 50 Cent. Hot New Hip Hop recently picked up on a Sara Live Instagram session in which she claimed that 6ix9ine learned to "hide,quot; her money.

It is unclear why Molina has chosen to put 50 Cent and Tekashi 6ix9ine into a blast, but HNHP suggested it had to do with unpaid child support, an issue that Molina has talked about extensively in the past. The outlet claims that his post appears to be directed at his new girlfriend, Jade.

As you know, this occurs shortly after 50 Cent made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with Tekashi 6ix9ine. The rapper ironically once referred to him as his son, almost as a shadow of his real son, Marquise Jackson.

In his Instagram speech, Molina claims that Tekashi 6ix9ine told him that he was going to hide the money so that he would not have to pay child support. Furthermore, she claims that Tekashi would also hide him from "charities,quot; because "50 taught him,quot;.

Although things are not going so well between Daniel Hernández, AKA Tekashi 6ix9ine and his ex-girlfriend, it seems that he is getting strong with Jade. Earlier this year, Tekashi 6ix9ine liked one of Jade's Instagram photos in which she asked fans to use a word to describe it, other than "snitch,quot;.

Of course, many people in the comments section took it upon themselves to use all sorts of profanity, but that is neither here nor there. In any case, 6ix9ine was one of the people who made sure he liked it right away.

As rapper fans know, he has managed to keep a relatively low profile since his release from prison. Several media reported that a judge told Hernández, 23, not to use social media in the same way as before.

However, he took the opportunity to shade 50 Cent when the rapper said he refused to work with Tekashi 6ix9ine on a track. Tekashi joked that it would not be the first time that Curtis Jackson abandons his son.



