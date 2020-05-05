The city will be "so normal" in early September – Up News Info

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he anticipates the city will be on track to reopen "as normal as we can be" in early September, with restrictions on certain businesses earlier.

"I think we are on the right track right now for what I am most focused on, which is getting up and running and as normal as possible in early September when school starts," de Blasio said on Spectrum News NY1 on Monday. . "I want to see the school come back strong. I want to see us do the work in the coming months to get to that point. It's also a natural time when people coming back from the summer … get going. "

"In the meantime, I think we will be able to start easing restrictions and opening certain types of businesses in certain ways," he said.

He did not specify which businesses would reopen. Broadway productions will remain dark until at least June 7.

New York home stay orders are currently running through May 15. Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed a plan for the reopening on Monday, which includes decreases in new coronavirus cases and deaths, as well as increases in testing and contract tracking, and sure hospitals have capacity.