‘The Blacklist’ uses novel-style graphic animation to end season 7 Finale shortened COVID-19 shutdown – Up News Info

Like many other streaming series, NBC's The blacklist it will not be able to transmit a complete season due to the closing of the production of coronavirus related to the pandemic. But the drama produced by Sony Pictures TV has found an innovative way to complete one more episode, which will now serve as the season finale.

The blacklist Season 7 episode 19, titled "The Kazanjian Brothers," was halfway through filming in New York when industry-wide television production was halted due to COVID-19.

Thinking of ways to end the episode and close the season, the series' producers came up with the idea of ​​adding novel-style graphic animation that would be incorporated into already filmed live-action scenes.

The cast members, led by James Spader and Megan Boone, recorded the dialogue from their homes for the animated versions of the scenes not filmed in the script, with editors and animators completing their work remotely.

The season finale of The blacklistThe seventh season, originally slated to span 22 episodes, will air on May 15. The week before, the series, which has already been renewed for an eighth season, will air its 150th episode.

The blacklist Sony TV studio is also working on an animated special for another of its series whose production was suspended by the pop TV comedy pandemic. One day at a time.

The blacklist The stars Spader, Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, ​​John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci and Laura A. Benson are executive producers. The blacklist is a Davis Entertainment production in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

Here's the final slogan for Season 7: The Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals to find violent brothers and thugs hired for their protection. Liz must make a momentous decision. Featured in a unique hybrid of live action and graphic novel animation.