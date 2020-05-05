The best Hollywood movies based on artificial intelligence in recent times

AI or artificial intelligence has been a favorite topic in the field of American speculative fiction. Almost all renowned SF writers have written about it and following the example of their writings, as well as the Japanese manga, which also represents worlds populated by AI robots, Hollywood filmmakers began making movies on the subject on a regular basis. . Featuring six critically acclaimed recent Hollywood movies with AI at the center of the story. We hope the list will be added to the quarantined movie viewing.

Ex Machina (2014)

Director: Alex Garland

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Sonoya Mizuno, and Oscar Isaac

This psychological thriller is a story about a programmer named Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) who is invited to administer the Turing test to an intelligent humanoid robot by its CEO Nathan (Oscar Isaac). The film revolves around Ava (Alicia Vikander), who Nathan claims is the smartest robot. He wants to test the extent of his intelligence and manipulates things in such a way that his employee Caleb ends up falling in love with her. He claims that she will use Caleb to escape her home permanently and that is exactly what happens. Tired of the constant humiliations, Ava emotionally blackmails him to help him escape. She also manages to kill Nathan. The last scene merged her with the crowds and she was soon out of sight.

Transcendence (2014)

Director: Wally Pfister

Starring: Johnny Depp, Morgan Freeman, Rebecca Hall, Kate Mara, Cillian Murphy, Cole Hauser, Paul Bettany

Will Caster (Johnny Depp) is a scientist who is an authority in the field of artificial intelligence. His wife, Evelyn (Rebecca Hall), is also a scientist and helps him with his work. When Will is shot by a group of terrorists, his wife advocates putting his conscience inside a computer so that he can live. Will's conscience begins to take over the internet. He wants to create a utopian world where man resides in harmony with nature and begins to manipulate minds with the help of nanoparticles. Both the government and cyber terrorists want to stop him and his wife too. Finally, his wife sacrifices herself to end it and Will self-destructs. His death leads to a global technological collapse. Ironically, this also serves its purpose, since by the time humans return to normal, the planet will be healed.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, Jared Leto

It is a sequel to the 1982 film Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford. The film is based on characters from Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick. In 2049, bioengineered humans known as replicants are slaves. Ryan Gosling plays K, a replicating "blade runner,quot; of the Nexus-9, someone who hunts and kills rebel replicants. He knows of a case in which a female replicant is said to have died in childbirth. This is a new discovery since replicants are traditionally not supposed to reproduce. Circumstances lead him to believe that he could be the child born to that woman. His investigations make him cross the path of former blade racer Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford). The two join forces to serve the cause of replicating freedom and to prevent new technology from falling into the hands of the Wallace Corporation. K finally sacrifices himself to save Rick, leaving the future of the replicants safe in his hands.

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Director: Rupert Sanders

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Michael Carmen Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, Chin Han, Juliette Binoche

%MINIFYHTMLde547bb2eb2fbcd58a36df7aa274c31c14%

The film is based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow. It develops in a future where the line between humans and robots has blurred. Major Mira Killian (Johansson), a cyborg super soldier investigates his past to discover its true origins. As you delve deeper into your past, you realize that your memories are implanted. And that she is part of a new Hanka Robotics experiment where an artificial body or "shell,quot; can integrate a human brain instead of an AI. She becomes a responsibility to Hanka when she finds out about this and various attempts are made in her life. Kuze (Michael Carmen Pitt), an artificial entity like her, gives her life to save her so that she can continue living and investigate the case further and improve the lives of all involved. The film was criticized for "bleaching,quot; the original material. Ideally, Japanese actors should have been chosen in the movie.

Update (2018)

Director: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, Harrison Gilbertson

Gray Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), a mechanic, asks his wife Asha (Melanie Vallejo) to accompany him while he returns a restored car to his client Eron Keen (Harrison Gilbertson), a renowned technology innovator. Eron shows its current creation to the couple, a multipurpose chip called STEM with almost unlimited potential. Upon returning home, Gray and Asha's driverless car malfunctions. Four men attack the couple. Asha is killed and Gray is shot in the neck, cutting her spinal cord. Now a quadriplegic, Gray accepts Eron's offer when Eron says he could walk if injected with STEM. Soon, STEM takes over his life and makes him avenge his wife's death. Gray comes to know that Eron was behind the attack, but Eron reveals that STEM has been monitoring him the entire time as well. In fact, STEM is in full control of Grey's body and mind, and through that control, he kills everyone who knows his secret and leaves. Grey's own consciousness is trapped in a dream state and artificially created STEM is free to do anything that pleases everyone.

Alita: Angel of Battle (2019)

Director: Robert Rodríguez.

Starring: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Casper Van Dien, Jackie Earle Haley, Michelle Rodriguez, Jeff Fahey, Ed Skrein

Alita: Battle Angel is based on Yukito Kishiro's Japanese Gunnm manga series. Rosa Salzar plays Alita, an amnesiac cyborg who sets out to learn about her origins after she wakes up in a new body with no past memory of who she is. The heroine goes through various tests to fully understand her powers and gains physical and emotional maturity through her experiences. Salazar, playing a version of herself with big eyes and motion capture, is the soul of the film. Despite having a metal body, his human qualities are displayed and the actor makes the viewer root Alita while facing various obstacles.