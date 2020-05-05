The Bachelor: LTYH Star Julia Rae has some regrets

Of all the musicians looking for love this season in The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heartJuila Rae might have had the most difficult time.

Sheridan Reed immediately had eyes for her, and she had eyes for Sheridan and Brandon Mills. Brandon, meanwhile, had eyes for four people. And even when Brandon and Savannah McKinley continued to choose each other, Brandon and Julia never forgot each other.

It seemed that Julia had finally gotten comfortable with Sheridan (and Brandon never seemed uncomfortable with Savannah) when Chris Harrison decided to step in with the news of a couple swap that was clearly designed with Julia in mind. She was going on a date with Brandon, and while the other two swapped couples went outside or had a spa day, Brandon and Julia had to do a romantic songwriting and performance session at an iconic Los Angeles music venue.

Whether it was a ruse by Chris Harrison or not, it worked, and Brandon and Julia had to return to tell their partners that there were feelings to deal with.