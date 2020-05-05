The Bachelor: LTYH Star Julia Rae has some regrets

Of all the musicians looking for love this season in The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heartJuila Rae might have had the most difficult time.
Sheridan Reed immediately had eyes for her, and she had eyes for Sheridan and Brandon Mills. Brandon, meanwhile, had eyes for four people. And even when Brandon and Savannah McKinley continued to choose each other, Brandon and Julia never forgot each other.
It seemed that Julia had finally gotten comfortable with Sheridan (and Brandon never seemed uncomfortable with Savannah) when Chris Harrison decided to step in with the news of a couple swap that was clearly designed with Julia in mind. She was going on a date with Brandon, and while the other two swapped couples went outside or had a spa day, Brandon and Julia had to do a romantic songwriting and performance session at an iconic Los Angeles music venue.
Whether it was a ruse by Chris Harrison or not, it worked, and Brandon and Julia had to return to tell their partners that there were feelings to deal with.
Neither of them really intended to say goodbye to Sheridan or Savannah at the time, but because Sheridan and Savannah are normal people with normal emotions, they both left immediately after hearing that their chosen partners liked someone else.
That left Brandon and Julia to pretend for the rest of the episode that they were meant for each other, through an argument with Natascha and a lackluster performance by "We Belong,quot; (which wasn't Brandon's jam because he just had it. previously heard six). times in barber shops, honestly get rid of it) which sent them home by the judges.
As we said, Julia had a difficult time, and that's even before we mention the online hate she received for all her indecision, but things are getting better, and she and Sheridan are talking again.
ME! News: So how are you not only dealing with quarantine right now but seeing yourself on TV as well?
Julia: Oh god. It has been very difficult for me sincerely. I have trouble looking at myself and realizing the mistake I have made and trying to learn everything. And I think that is the positive side that I am taking from it is just growth and discovering how to take advantage of this experience and use it to be a better person.
I feel like you haven't had the easiest time on the show. It was not easy for you or us to see it. Can you feel that in the moment or are you only seeing it now?
I think two things are true. I was an emotional disaster during this experience and when I saw it again I realized how you can see that. There is no way to see anything other than a girl who was spiraling and does not handle the situation well. I think there were a multitude of reasons for that. I've been dreaming of a music career all my life, so getting into this felt very much at stake. On top of that, I was separated from the two guys for very different reasons, you know. He had very different connections with the two of them.
What I like most about the show is that I feel like everyone on it is a normal person rather than a reality star, and it seems like it would be easy to become an emotional mess in that situation. Have you felt that you had to defend yourself a lot?
Yes, I feel very misunderstood and it has been very difficult to receive comments. I certainly understand why people get the impression that they are getting from the show and what they are seeing, but you know, the parts they didn't see are the amazing friendships I made and the connections I had with both of them. Sheridan and Brandon. And I think, because of the lack of time to do justice, it feels a bit out of context, which makes me look even, you know, maybe more like, what the hell are you doing? You know, certainly, I have asked myself that when looking at it back, what were you thinking? But I would, I'm not afraid to experience every emotion that invades me. It's not a great quality about me, you know, somehow it is some other way. And I am learning that now.
Can you tell me about what you saw in both Sheridan and Brandon? As we saw you more with Sheridan, Brandon's connection felt a little less secure for people watching.
Totally. Yes, I mean, for me, it was the classic story of how, I have this amazing, intimate, intimate connection with Sheridan. And that was real and beautiful. As if it was the best part of this experience for me about what my photo shared. Brandon and I had the first kiss, like we had that chemistry from the start and it was the kind of chemistry that spark is, that it's hard to say goodbye unless you know it's the spark that went off. He needed me to like him, give him that time, that's why I made the decisions I made.
So I was screaming during the episode. Not just you, but everyone, like Jamie crying after her performance. I felt that all of you could use some hugs.
We need lots of hugs.
Tell me how it went from your perspective. Did you think that this exchange of couples was just to torture you? Because it seemed so.
Yes, honestly, I woke up that morning going well, great. Like, get out of it. Sheridan is amazing. You guys click so well musically, you nailed the performance because that's your true connection and abandoned it. That was my mentality that morning and then Chris Harrison, who comes in is like "surprise,quot;. Oh, and then my date with Brandon went very well, he did. And it confused me. And it made me believe that the spark there had substance. The bottom line is that that was not the truth. It was just a spark. And it disappeared and exploded in my face. And that is clear. So, yeah, from my perspective, it wasn't like, I was hoping to go on a date with Brandon. I thought we were bonded and I was happy to be with Sheridan and you know, you couldn't see Sheridan and me rehearsing together and how much we really connected on that level. So I had a connection to Sheridan and I feel awful that it's not broadcasting alone because, for her sake, I think people assume she was just holding on to something that wasn't there, but really was there.
So did you expect Sheridan to leave after that conversation? It wasn't entirely clear if you were breaking up with him.
I was walking around thinking, well Julia, you have to say goodbye to Sheridan because at that moment, I felt like I needed to see what, where, when and where that connection would be. But then when I walked into that mansion, and started talking to Sheridan, the conversation went as it happened because I was still in conflict. Like, I didn't want to think about that with Sheridan and I hope that's clear. I'm sure it's probably like wow, she looked so confused and scruffy. And that's because I was very confused. I didn't want to say goodbye to Sheridan and when faced with saying goodbye, I couldn't say those words because I really didn't know what I wanted. Unfortunately, he needed to make a decision about the process.
And after that, one of the most frustrating things for me was yes, it was incomplete for Natascha to tell you what Brandon said when he did, but he was telling the truth, so we were watching them get mad at each other. of being mad at Brandon.
Mmmmm. Totally. And I fully understand that what you were saying was true. As I obviously know now. I knew it in my heart, even then, but I was desperately trying to make my connection to Brandon work and, as a performer, I was legitimately outraged that 40 minutes before taking the stage she chose to drop the bomb on me, while, you know, she had made the earmuffs moment. Why didn't you push me away right after that? You know, things probably could have been a little different if she had done that and you know I don't think she had malicious intent. I think his time was very bad. But, you know, the way everything played out was unfortunate.
You know, I'm very daring. I think if there is anything that has been found in the United States it is about me. And I, you know, in person, I think that looks a little better than it does on national television. Looking at him back. I'm certainly shrugging, but I also know that I have no malicious intent when I say those cheeky things, you know, I'm usually just there to see people laugh, so when you know things come out of my mouth like, "ding ding ding, "that's what that is, you know.
How have you been since then? Have you forgiven people?
It's been an emotional roller coaster ever since he came home from the show and now that the show airs, it's an even newer and crazier roller coaster. I have forgiven people. I approached Natascha. I texted him before the show started airing and just to say, you know, of course there was drama. You know, we could hope there is, but I hope you're fine and I wish you well. I didn't hear from her, but I wish her the best.
I have spoken to Brandon and I have forgiven him. He didn't appreciate the way things happened to him, but I also wish him well. I've talked to Sheridan a lot and I apologized to Sheridan and Savannah and I'm serious. I certainly see where I really screwed things up, but I hope you know that since the show aired, Sheridan and I have had a hard time connecting and I hope one day that can change.
I was about to ask you if you thought there was potential for you and Sheridan outside of the show, since you seemed to regret sending him home, and as of right now you're not in a house full of people who make you question yourself.
Yes Yes. That has been my message to him is that I think things could have been different if we had not had the circumstances we were facing. Then I have hope. I understand why you probably don't want to talk to me now. I can fully understand it, but I'm sure.
I mean, I saw this and I was mad at Brandon the whole time because I couldn't make the decision to save his life and that was it Brandon. And then it was sad that everyone else got mad at each other and not everyone got mad at Brandon, you know?
For me, too, it's like I can say what was happening when it happened, but your emotions, your moods, and your anxiety are so high and when Brandon was saying certain things to my head and saying, Oh my gosh. Why don't I like to say something like that to you, isn't it okay? But it was like pressing the situation that made me think, just accept it. And he was so desperate to make it work. He was so sad that he had said goodbye to Sheridan and now this was going the way it was. I mean, almost immediately I regretted saying goodbye to Sheridan. And it's difficult. It is really difficult to look back.
Do you have something you would like people to know after watching the episode?
Yes, I hope people can understand that I really had pure intentions about it. I was hoping that my person was there and I was so excited to have that opportunity and platform to pursue my dream, my wildest dreams I've had since I was a baby, how I did it all my life and why that desire to find love and making this dream come true are the most important parts and goals of my life. The weight of this trip was real to me. And I was very excited about that. And I certainly made mistakes and missteps, and I take full responsibility for them.
I hope people can understand that I am not a bad girl. I'm a woman for women and I misdirected my anger towards Savannah when I should have been in Brandon, you know, you're absolutely right, Lauren. We should have held him responsible for the things he said. And I hope that people can understand where I come from, I know and I understand why they cannot because of what they are seeing. But, you know, it's really hard to get the messages that I get and cyberbullying because I think people only see it during the two hours that they are watching instead of the big picture and it has been an extremely difficult time for me and the darkness that is coming when you feel so misunderstood it is real. And I hope people will take the time to get to know me a little more before making a judgment based on a reality show.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. at ABC
