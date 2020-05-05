The "Avengers,quot; of the US Army USA In Europe they continue training amid the COVID-19 pandemic – Defense Blog

The US Army USA Announced Tuesday that short-range air defense, the 5th Battalion, the 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADAR), the Army's 10th Air Defense and Missile Command continue to train in middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crew members of Avenger Weapons Systems, which are short-range air defense systems mounted on vehicles that fire Stinger missiles, maintain their combat competence in a COVID-19 environment.

When operating the Avenger, a self-propelled short-range air defense missile system, assigned 14P missile and air defense crew members must maintain a Table 8 certification to remain proficient.

There are a total of 10 tables for an Avenger team. The tables are a tiered approach to certifying teams according to Lt. Col. Todd Daniels, ADAR 5-4 Commander. Each table is progressively more challenging and complex. Soldiers must pass all the previous tables (or steps) to continue to the next until they reach the eighth table, certifying them as a team capable of employing their Avenger in combat.

"We are replicating everything the crews would do at a live shooting range, except for them actually shooting live bullets," said Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Richardson, battalion master gunner. "According to our artillery training circular, every table these crews had to make before going to a live fire is being accomplished in this environment (COVID-19) at this time."

According to Richardson, the only physical distancing challenge is when crews have to pass Stinger missiles when loading the Avenger. It has also changed the way some of the master gunners train.

"I can't go in there with my hands and show you," said Richardson. "I can express it and have them repeat what I'm saying."

Creating a sense of realism is the biggest challenge when it comes to training.

"I get it, it's like a video game (referring to the Avenger Table Top Trainer (AT3)) so the level of urgency might not be there," said the sergeant. Christopher Long, Charlie Gunner's master gunner. "What we did was design new scenarios on the table trainers to make it a little bit harder, a little bit more realistic so these guys can get quality training and it's not a question of control."

Improving crew competence while maintaining combat power is the battalion's ultimate goal in times of peace or pandemic.

"It's still spinning around the things we need to know and we have a lot more time to work (the AT3), so once we go out on a real Avenger system, it's almost the same and we know exactly what to do," said Sgt. . Emmanuel Hopkins, member of the Charlie Battery missile and air defense crew. "It's a great practice, especially for the new guys who are just practicing, mistakes can be made now (before a live fire)."

The "Attack,quot; battalion conducts all training at Shipton Kaserne and, once certified, all crews are qualified for six months.

“I am extremely proud of how our units continue to train in this new environment. They continually find new and creative ways to not only maintain their units' readiness, but also improve it, "said Daniels." While our collective training opportunities with other units were delayed due to COVID-19, we maximize the time to improve lethality. from our Soldiers individually and from the crew while minimizing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 through the use of appropriate health force protective measures. "