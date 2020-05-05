The actor in "Embrace of the Serpent" was 72 years old – Up News Info

Antonio Bolívar, who played the shaman Karamakate in the Oscar-nominated film by Ciro Guerra Embrace of the serpent, died at the age of 72 years after being hospitalized with coronavirus.

Bolívar was a member of the Huitoto indigenous people and was one of the last of his tribe. Representatives of Ciro Guerra, who directed the film, confirmed Bolívar's death to Up News Info.

According to a report by The City Paper Bogota, the actor was admitted to a hospital in Leticia, Colombia last week with symptoms of COVID-19 and died on Friday.

Bolívar was also a translator of indigenous languages, including Tikuna and Cubeo, which are spoken among the inhabitants of the Orinoco region and the Amazon. On the acting side, he also appeared in the Netflix series War. Green border.

Embrace of the serpent It premiered at the Cannes Directors' Fortnight in 2015 and went on to be nominated for an Oscar in the Foreign Language Film category.