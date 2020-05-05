Teyana Taylor expands her fashion line with the launch of Children & # 39; s Collection

Instagram

Introducing Juju Beez Clothing as the new adventure for her four-year-old daughter, the & # 39; Maybe & # 39; singer Opens on the future release of matching outfits for parents.

R&B singer Teyana Taylor She is expanding her fashion brand by helping her four-year-old daughter launch her own children's collection.

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., nicknamed Junie, is also modeling the new line, called Juju Beez Clothing, which Teyana debuted on her Instagram page over the weekend, May 02-03.

"Guess what is coming soon … FINALLY! !!! JUJU BEEZ CLOTHING !!", subtitled the images. "Omg (OMG!) My lady @ babyjunie4 bug is getting so big. I'm trying to find out who she thinks she is!

"Anyway, be sure to follow along and stay tuned at @jujubeezclothing for all the fun new looks and releases !! #Jujubeezclothing #juniecorn #jujubeez (sic)."

And Teyana, who already has her own Fade2Fit clothing range, reveals that proud parents will soon be able to wear matching outfits with their children too.

When a follower unabashedly asked, "Does it come in adult sizes? … asking for a friend," Teyana replied, "Actually yes! Mommy and me / Daddy and I also come (sic) !!!"

Famous friends celebrated the news quickly, with the model Bella Hadid commenting, "Loveeeeee !!!!! Go junieeeeee (sic)", as an actress La La Anthony He added: "Yes ️ ️ we can't wait. I love this."

Teyana shares little Junie with the basketball star Magnet Shumpert. They were married in 2016.