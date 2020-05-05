Texas gives coaches raises despite academic pay freeze, financial uncertainty

Despite losing millions of dollars amid the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Texas plans to award increases to three assistant soccer coaches, pending approval by the regents.

The school said April 14 that it would freeze the merit increases for all faculty and staff in an effort to avoid layoffs and other academic budget cuts. However, on Tuesday, multiple reports indicated that offensive line coach Herb Hand, associate head coach / running coach Stan Drayton and strength coach Yancy McKnight would receive an increase in their salaries for a combined total of $ 268,000.

They will now earn more than $ 500,000 a year; The median salary for UT employees is $ 60,000.

The Texas soccer team, of course, is currently inactive and cannot generate any income. Spring practice was canceled due to COVID-19 closings, and summer training is also in jeopardy. Even the 2020 season is uncertain. Coaches will receive full salaries regardless of whether games are played.

UT, at the time of writing, did not respond to a request for comment from Sporting News asking for an explanation of why football increases would be allowed while the increases for teachers are frozen.

Texas universities have been hit by a couple of economic shocks during the pandemic: Not only are they losing money by paying students for accommodation and parking fees, but they are also reducing their reserve funds by the oil market. .

Even before this period of uncertainty, the school system faced the possibility of significant cuts.

Texas has backed down into the relevance of national soccer under coach Tom Herman, but has not yet reached the highs of the mid-2000s. The team last won a national championship in 2005 and last played in 2009. The The team went 8-5 in 2019.