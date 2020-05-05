Texans J.J. Watt reacts to DeAndre Hopkins' exchange: "He is above my salary level,quot;

The Texans' decision to switch star catcher DeAndre Hopkins took the football world by storm, including former Hopkins teammate J.J. Watt.

Before the official start of NFL free agency in March, Houston unexpectedly sent Hopkins and a 2020 fourth round draft pick to Arizona in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second round pick and a fourth pick. round of 2021. Texans general manager and head coach Bill O & # 39; Brien was roundly criticized for the slight return, but Watt did not join the crowd when asked about his reaction to the deal.

Nor did it exactly offer outright endorsement of O & # 39; Brien's managerial skills.

"Every time you have a guy like Hop who, in my opinion, has the best hands in the game and is obviously one of the best receivers in the game, he certainly stands out, that's for sure," Watt told Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated. . "It is always difficult to lose a guy like that, no matter what the situation is. He is above my salary level and it is something that the team and the organization obviously consider to be the best for the team."

"So as a player on the team, I do my job and go to work and play, and the general manager and owners do their job and try and do what they think is best for the team." so all I can do is show up and go to work and hope that all the guys we have are great contributors to our team. "

O & # 39; Brien also used the "team best interest,quot; line while defending the trade, saying Hopkins wanted a raise even though he had three years left on his current contract and the Texans were unable to accommodate his request. Hopkins later claimed it was a strategic move because he knew it would eventually lead to an exchange, adding that he "had no relationship,quot; with O & # 39; Brien.

Regardless of the exact reasoning behind the deal, the Cardinals were happy to add the four-time Pro Bowler to their roster. Hopkins, who totaled 104 catches and 1,165 yards in 15 games last season, should quickly become Kyler Murray's favorite target.

As for Deshaun Watson and the Texans' offensive unit, well, they could always test Watt in the tight end.