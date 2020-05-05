Tarrant County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, totaling 83 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Six more people have died from the coronavirus in Tarrant County; bringing the county-wide death toll to 83.

The deceased include a man in his 50s, two men in his 80s and a woman in his 50s, all from Fort Worth; an 80-year-old woman from Keller and an 80-year-old woman from Grapevine. They all had underlying health conditions.

"These latest deaths are sad and troubling for all of us," said Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja.

Six hundred and fifty-three people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.

Although the stay-at-home requirements were allowed to expire, he encouraged residents to stay home as much as possible and follow public health guidelines:

If it comes out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

Practice social distancing: stay six feet away from others when you are away.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you have difficulty breathing or persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the TCPH information line at 817-248-6299.