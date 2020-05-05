Tarrant County Reports 6 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Tarrant County Public Health reported six more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

The deceased include a man in his 50s, two men in his 80s and a woman in his 50s, all from Fort Worth; an 80-year-old woman from Keller and an 80-year-old woman from Grapevine.

They all had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 83 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 653 people have recovered.

"These latest deaths are sad and troubling for all of us," said Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja.

He reminded the public that we are still in a pandemic and that it is important to follow public health guidelines:

· Stay home as much as possible. If it comes out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

· Practice social distancing: stay six feet away from others when you are outside.

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands without washing.

· Avoid contact with sick people.

· If you have difficulty breathing or persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

· Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information, click here or call the Tarrant County Public Health Information Line, (817) 248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

