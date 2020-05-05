Tarrant County Reports 2 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -Tarrant County Public Health reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The deceased include a man in his 80s from Benbrook and a 60 year old from Fort Worth.

Both had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 77 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. The county said 651 people have recovered.

"Our condolences go out to the families for their loss," said Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja. He reminded residents to stay home as much as possible and to follow Public Health guidelines:

· If it comes out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

· Practice social distancing: stay six feet away from others when you are outside.

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands without washing.

· Avoid contact with sick people.

· If you have difficulty breathing or persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

· Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information, click here or call the Tarrant County Public Health Information Line, (817) 248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

