Taraji P. Henson Joins the Tupac Shakur Foundation on Mental Health Needs Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Empire Star Taraji P. Henson is known for using her platforms to vocalize the importance of mental health. And on this Giving Tuesday, his foundation, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF), partnered with the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation (founded Afeni Shakur, mother of the late multi-talented Tupac Shakur) to provide support to essential workers, the first Responding, healthcare providers, doctors, and others who navigate stressful situations, fight substance abuse, learn to deal with major lifestyle changes, fight mental health condition while isolated during crisis current health.

Organizations have launched the Matching Gift campaign to support free access to mental health therapy. Donations will provide free emergency virtual therapy sessions with therapists trained to address specific needs that will help cope with stress and trauma due to Covid-19. All funds, up to $ 25,000, raised by TASF today will be matched and donated to BLHF.

Additionally, in an effort to alleviate the stress of the cost of accessing mental health services, which may be a barrier in the African American community, BLHF launched the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Support Campaign to raise money for the services of mental health provided by a clinical licensee in your network. People with life-changing stress and anxiety factors related to COVID-19 will cost up to five individual sessions on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are committed or exhausted.

"No one should suffer in silence," said Henson. “Our vision is to change the perception of mental health in the black community. Together we will make a difference. This is our legacy. "

“I believe that to honor our ancestors and ourselves, we must look within; Identify and interrogate the root causes of our trauma. What we as an organization want to offer are observable steps to achieve these goals and we are pleased to partner with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to make a difference within the mental health community. I think it's worth the effort, "said Sekyiwa" Set "Shakur, the head of TASF.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of donations and unity and is an emergency response to the unprecedented need for mental health therapy that causes stress / trauma due to the pandemic.