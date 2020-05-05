Tamra's judge criticizes Shannon Beador, former BFF best friend, and other RHOC stars for breaking social distance!

Shannon Beador broke her social estrangement to hang out with the other stars of the Real Housewives of Orange County and her former best friend, Tamra Judge was very disappointed in her! That said, the judge did not hide his opinion on this when he cast some not so subtle shadow at them!

Catching up on what they did was apparently just to put together a few scenes for RHOC, but that was their choice and not yet recommended in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shannon took her platform to share some photos from the meeting and Tamra hit her for violating quarantine orders.

At this point, it is clear that Tamra and Shannon are no longer friends even though they used to be very close!

In addition to Shannon, Emily Simpson, Kelly Dodd, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke also attended their meeting place.

‘Preparing for the iPhone remote filming with some of my castmates today," Shannon shared in a clip from IG Story.

Also, he even measured the distance between the chairs to make sure everyone was sitting far enough from each other to stay safe.

But, another post showed that he was definitely not six feet away from his castmates all the time.

In fact, they were only inches from each other as they posed for photos together.

"Following the rules …" he wrote in the caption, probably referring to the fact that they at least wore masks.

Tamra obviously didn't think they were actually following the rules and she let them know!

The Betches By Bravo fan account re-posted the photo and that's when Tamra appeared in the comment section to shade the other ladies.

The star only left a facepalm emoji but said over a thousand words! Obviously, he was rolling his eyes at women who broke the social gap and still thought they were "following the rules."



