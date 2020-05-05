Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso teaches her how to protect her assets during the global crisis

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso continues to offer financial advice to his fans and supporters amid the global financial crisis. The United States is also struggling with an economic crisis and David has been trying to offer his fans all kinds of financial advice and tricks regarding taxes and his wealth.

Check out the last message he shared on his social media account below.

‘Protection of their assets The only thing that is universal among the wealthy is that they protect their assets. The United States represents 4.4% of the world's population, 80% of the world's lawyers, and 96% of the world's lawsuits. Therefore, regardless of whether you have a home, a business, a stock portfolio, or even just a bank account, you are in bad demand for losing everything. Today at 3 PM / PST (6 PM / EST) on my new YOUTUBE channel, I will show you the specific steps the wealthy 1% uses to protect their assets; David wrote in his IG account tangible tools and strategies that you can also use to make sure you keep the things he has worked so hard for, you and your family.

Someone said to him: Gracias Thank you! Is it a class I can take to become smarter and more money and savings conscious? I have spoken to two financial advisers and they just want to settle my life insurance policies. "

Another follower also offered his gratitude and said: Gracias Thank you! I will sit with my children and watch your videos for movie night. Very informative and useful. I am thankful that my children do not have student loans because of VA, however, as an adult student, yes. I got my degree, but the agony of paying off student loan debts at my age is crazy. Thank God for the income and the ability to pay it. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘@david.adefeso I tuned it in. I took abundant notes. Excellent information. I can't wait for class next Monday. Thank you for dropping these gems in an understandable way. "

Ad

What do you think about David's advice?



Post views:

0 0