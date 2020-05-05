Taiwan says & # 39; play ball & # 39; with cardboard fans and robot drums

TAOYUÁN, Taiwan: On a warm Saturday afternoon inside one of the largest baseball stadiums in Taiwan, the spotlights came to life and the players took their positions.

The cheerleaders began their rah-rah routines. Organ music played through the speakers.

But when the leadoff hitter approached the plate and the pitcher took a deep breath, the only fans inside the 20,000-seat stadium in the northern city of Taoyuan were cardboard cutouts and plastic mannequins.

Some wore pink wigs and surgical masks. Others held up signs with this joyous message: "We will always be with you!" A band of five-member robots played drums from the stands, a substitute for the usual cacophony of live music.

"Welcome to the only live sports game on the planet's surface," said one announcer.

With sporting events canceled in much of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan, which has so far kept the outbreak under control, is moving forward with the rarest spectacle: a professional baseball season.

Sports officials are adapting the game to the coronavirus era, filling the stands with fake instead of real spectators, stocking locker rooms with bottles of disinfectant, and urging players and coaches to keep their distance.

Spitting is prohibited. Chewing sunflower seeds is frowned upon: what would one do with the husks? Players are encouraged to hit their elbows rather than clap their hands.

Players and coaches say they feel lucky to be able to host games when many cities around the world remain blocked.

"We know a lot of people are still watching us, even though there are no fans," said Chiu Chang-Jung, manager of the CTBC Brothers team, which faced the Rakuten Monkeys at the Taoyuan stadium on Saturday, about 30 years old. . miles west of the capital of Taiwan, Taipei. "Playing these games is very fortunate and blessed."

But the restrictions have absorbed part of the life of the game, giving high-risk games the feeling of daily practice.

The noise on the field on Saturday paled in comparison to the typical gaming atmosphere in Taiwan, where baseball has been part of the culture for more than a century, since the days of Japanese colonial rule.

Fans in Taiwan are notoriously loud and devoted, they clap their hands, sound vuvuzelas, and make use of any other noise generators they can find from start to finish. Music plays throughout most games, with cheerleaders leading fast routines on top of the shelters.

Fake fans are meant to ease players' sense of loneliness on the field. They are receiving mixed reviews.

"At first, everyone felt it was a little strange," Chu Yu-Hsien, player of the Rakuten Monkeys, said of the cardboard cutouts. "But as they grew in number day by day, we began to see it more as an unusual marketing campaign."

Since the season began last month, fans in Taiwan have found other ways to get involved in the game, watching broadcasts and recording virtual messages of encouragement for their favorite players.

But players and coaches say they miss the adrenaline rush that real crowds provide.

"He just lacks a little bit of energy, that kind of excitement from a real game," said Tseng Hao-Chu, manager of the Rakuten Monkeys.

Tseng is offering his players "imagination training,quot; on the bench, urging them to imagine fans jumping up and down in front of their televisions at home.

"I will tell them:‘ This is your job. Your job is to perform at your best for your fans, "he said. "Maybe they are not here, but they are still in front of the television and cheering us on."

The games have become a source of national pride for Taiwan during the pandemic and a symbol of the island's success in fighting the virus. As of Tuesday, Taiwan, with a population of approximately 23 million, had reported 438 coronavirus cases and six deaths, far fewer than many countries of similar size. With the new infections now near zero, officials in Taiwan say they could soon open baseball games to up to 250 fans at a time.

The audience for online broadcasts has grown, and sports commentators around the world, with little material to work with, have begun hosting baseball games from Taiwan.

John Foster, a former Atlanta Braves pitcher who is now a coach for the CTBC Brothers, said many people outside of Taiwan had never heard of his league, the Chinese Professional Baseball League, before the pandemic. Now, he said, even ESPN is showing the highlights of the games, and his American friends are jealous that teams from Taiwan can play.

"It adds intensity to me," said Foster, "because I know we are the only ones in the world."

The Taiwan league will soon have company: South Korea will begin its regular baseball season this week.

Measures to fight the virus have changed the game day routine. Players must undergo temperature checks several times a day, and are prohibited from eating at restaurants, which are still open in Taiwan, for fear that they may be exposed to the virus.

Chou Szu-Chi, a outfielder for the CTBC Brothers, said the rules were necessary to ensure that the games could continue.

"We are changing some old habits," said Chou, who is president of the players' association. "The culture has changed."

Some traditions have not changed. On Saturday, players from both teams celebrated homers with those five hits to their teammates on the bench.

However, in the stands, the home run balls bounce aimlessly without fans to catch or fight for them. The concession stands sit idle under the banners of fried meatballs and strawberry ice cream.

The cheerleaders, all women, with a male trainer, now have more downtime, which they use to interact with fans on live streaming platforms.

On Saturday Ni Shiuan, cheerleader for the Rakuten Monkeys, hosted a live broadcast as she roasted meat in the stands, hanging each piece for viewers to watch.

"We are concerned about the pandemic, so we try to bring positive energy to the world through our applause," Ni said.

When the game came to an end, with the Rakuten Monkeys beating the CTBC Brothers 16-11, their 1,000th victory in league history, some fans gathered on the sidewalk outside the stadium to celebrate, in front of posters they remembered. to the public that there were no visitors allowed inside.

They raised their fists, adjusted their surgical masks, and shouted, "Go monkeys!" And then: "Go to Taiwan!"

