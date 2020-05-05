TAIPA says industry needs clarity to resume construction and installation of new telecommunication towers – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Industry body TAIPA expects clarity on whether work can be resumed on the construction and installation of new telecommunication towers, amid a significant reduction in national restrictions aimed at reopening businesses and feeding India's economic drivers during the extended shutdown period until May 17.

The Director General of the Association of Tower and Infrastructure Suppliers (TAIPA), T Dua, said that during the period of closure until now, the work related to the telecommunications tower focused mainly on operation and maintenance activities and on the performing essential repairs and updates.

"We had written to the telecommunications department to give immediate clarity on (the issue) of tower construction and installation, which will involve the movement of people from one place to another, both interstate and intrastate, and also to allow access to warehouses where parts are stored … We are waiting for that clarity, "said Dua.

TAIPA members include key players in the telecommunications infrastructure sector, including Indus Towers Ltd, ATC Group Companies, Bharti Infratel, GTL Infrastructure, Reliance Infratel, Tower Vision, Sterlite Technologies and Space Teleinfra.



Last week, the government announced the extension of the coronavirus-induced national shutdown for an additional two weeks until May 17, and issued new guidelines allowing different sets of relaxations for green, red, and orange areas, thus paving the way for a staggered exit while the economy reopens.

"We are trying to cope with the requirements of telecommunications service providers … we are trying to increase capacity on the infrastructure side. It is time to allow people to build new towers to meet the needs for additional capacity,quot; Dua said.

TAIPA has also been urging states to align their policies with the 'Right of Way' rules. del Centro, citing an increase in data consumption during the shutdown when companies switched to working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, the Association also said it requested support from the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and priority connections for telecommunications towers across the country during the shutdown.

%MINIFYHTMLf0fb091186ff9b95d7fb841fd0913c9012%

He then urged the Ministry of Energy to advise all state governments and state power companies across the country to ensure the availability of uninterrupted power supply for telecommunications tower operations.