SXSW winner "Alice" will be released in the US. USA, Canada and Aus / NZ – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The whole of EE. USA Monument Releasing returns to the "virtual theater" model with the winner of the SXSW 2019 Grand Jury Alicia.

After testing the launch model with the Sundance title Pahokee last week Monument will launch Alicia online with theatrical partners in the US USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on May 15. TVOD will launch on August 4.

Consumers can purchase a virtual ticket from a participating venue of their choice with Monument by dividing revenue with theaters.

The film stars French actress Emilie Piponnier in a leading role as Alice, who discovers that her husband's addiction to escorts has left his family penniless. After he abandons them, she finds herself immersed in the world of high-level prostitution to take care of herself and her son. They also star Martin Swabey and Chloe Boreham.

The film is written, directed and produced by Josephine Mackerras and produced by Elliot Grove. Festival work also included Rio, Edinburgh, Melbourne and Seattle.