Suspended NASCAR driver Kyle Larson will return to compete in World of Outlaws

Almost a month after Kyle Larson used the N-word during an iRacing event it cost him his NASCAR Cup Series career with Chip Ganassi Racing and its main sponsors, the 27-year-old driver will return to racing on Friday.

According to NBC Sports, Larson will race when the World of Outlaws Sprint NOS Energy Drink Car Series returns on May 8 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. Retired NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne will also compete in Knoxville for the team of sprint you own.

Larson remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR, but a World of Outlaws spokesperson told NBC Sports that Larson had completed the sensitivity training required for his return to dirt racing.

As for Larson's return to stock car racing, NASCAR saying Kelly Crandall of Racer magazine "will have nothing to report until we announce his reinstatement at a later date."

Friday night's sprint car race will air live on DIRTVision, but no spectators will be allowed at Knoxville Raceway.

Larson, who was also indefinitely suspended by iRacing for his use of the racial slur, apologized for his speaking in a video he tweeted the next day.

"Kyle is a significant and visible player in the World of Outlaws community as driver and team owner," World of Outlaws said in a statement on April 14. "Kyle has admitted to making a mistake and it is our expectation that he will do his best to represent the sport professionally in the future. As long as Kyle completes his designated training in the allotted time, he will continue to be eligible to compete in all events. sanctioned by World of Outlaws. "

The virtual race in which Larson uttered the N-word was not an official NASCAR iRacing event, which has been replacing live NASCAR Cup races that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.